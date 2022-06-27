The Bret Harte High School wrestling program hosted a youth wrestling clinic June 24-26 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp. There were 16 youth wrestlers participating on the first day of the clinic. The three-day clinic was run by Braumon Creighton, of Creighton Trained Wrestling. Creighton is a two-time division II champion at Nebraska-Omaha and a four-time All-American.
Bret Harte Youth Wrestling Camp
Young grapplers participate in Bret Harte wrestling clinic
- By Guy Dossi guy@calaverasenterprise.com
