Erik Trent is ready to take his baseball skills to Arizona Christian University

Erik Trent has yet to play a full season of varsity baseball. In fact, the Bret Harte High School senior only has 19 varsity games to his name. But that didn’t stop him from pursuing his dreams to play baseball at the next level.
Before even stepping onto the diamond for his senior season, Trent put pen to paper and agreed to play baseball in the spring of 2022 at Arizona Christian University.
With his college future locked up, Trent hopes that once baseball season rolls around, he’ll be more relaxed with one less thing to worry about.
“It was a lot of weight off my shoulders,” said Trent, who plays shortstop, third base, and can pitch as well as catch. “My whole high school career and even before that, I was thinking about where to go. All the pressure of, ‘You have to do this and you have to do this,’ to figure out where I was going to go. Once the day came, there was a lot of relief.”
As a sophomore in the spring of 2020, Trent was called up to the varsity level and was viewed as a player who could be a difference maker. Through the first six games of the season, Trent scored six runs, had four hits, drove in three runs and only struck out once. He was just starting to feel comfortable with his spot on the varsity squad, and then everything changed.
In March of 2020, sports were shut down for 15 days, which turned into 51 weeks. Trent missed his entire sophomore season.
“It felt like I lost that whole year of growth,” Trent said. “I was just itching to get out there and to get back into the swing of things, and it just kept getting pushed back. I couldn't wait to get back out there on the field.”
As a junior, Trent hoped to have a full season of games, but that didn’t happen. The Bullfrogs played just 13 games. During the short season, Trent hit .268 with eight runs scored, 11 hits, nine RBIs and smacked five doubles.
Baseball, perhaps more than any other sport, is extremely heavy on stats. Trent has learned to not pay attention to what his stats say and chooses to focus on his growth as a player.
“It’s a learning curve,” Trent said. “I see the numbers, but I don’t pay much attention to them. I know what I need to work on and what I need to improve on. When I see the numbers, there’s certainly something there, but it just motivates me to do better and fix those mistakes.”
During the offseason, Trent went anywhere he could to get college coaches to notice him. If he wanted to play at the next level, Trent needed to find a way to showcase his talents.
“It’s definitely about exposure,” Trent said. “There are a ton of colleges out there, and you just have to find the right fit for you. You have to go to as many different things as you can to get your name out there and have coaches watch you out there on the field.”
Trent believes he found the right fit in Arizona Christian University, located in Glendale.
“From the beginning, they were always responding back to me and keeping in touch with me, so it made me feel welcomed there,” Trent said. “Then I went to visit and saw their culture and the faith they put into their baseball program and how good of people they are. I just fell in love with the school and the atmosphere.”
And just as much as Trent liked what he saw at Arizona Christian University, head baseball coach Joe McDonald felt the same way about Trent.
“Erik is a well-rounded player that has a lot of potential, “McDonald said. “He has a good feel for the game and his skill set is something we project to continue to fit into college baseball.”
When choosing a college, Trent wasn’t only focused on the baseball aspects. Trent, a Christian, wanted to attend a school that had values centered around his faith, and he found that in Arizona Christian University.
“If there were to be a list, having a Christian university like that would be at the top,” Trent said. “I’ve grown up in a Christian family and I go to church on Sunday’s whenever I can make it. It’s just part of my culture.”
McDonald added, “Erik is a strong believer in Jesus Christ and has high standards to model and lead with biblical truth. He is a great fit for the ACU baseball family.”
With his future already set in stone, Trent can now enjoy his final season as a Bret Harte baseball player. And finally getting to play a full schedule of games makes the upcoming season even more appealing.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Trent said. “Coming out here every day with all the guys and playing the game that we love will make it a great season this year. In some aspects, it’s easier knowing that I still get to play, but it’s also hard knowing that I need to keep improving and keep getting better to be able to make it at the next level.”
Trent knows how difficult it will be to play in college, and he’s ready for the challenge. But even after his four years at Arizona Christian University are over, Trent might not be ready to hang up his glove for good and hopes that a career in baseball could be his calling.
“The sky's the limit, and that’s what I’ve been told from a young age,” Trent said. “From a young age, I’ve always wanted to play at the big level. In reality, you know that not everybody makes it and there’s a small percentage of people who do. But why not still try and go for it? If I fall short, I’ll still do big things.”