Week 6 preview: Calaveras vs. Stellar Prep

Calaveras (2-2) vs. Stellar Prep (1-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 27
Place: Frank Meyer Field, San Andreas
2019 season: Calaveras (2-2, 0-0 MLL) – had a bye week; lost to Escalon 24-7; beat Modesto Christian 42-8; lost to Ripon 24-0; beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19; Stellar Prep (1-4) – lost to Kennedy 27-14; beat Dougherty Valley 20-7; lost to Miramonte 62-54; lost to McCallie 57-0; lost to Santa Margarita 34-0.
Last meeting: Calaveras beat Stellar Prep 21-6 in 2018 in San Andreas.
Series record since 2004: Calaveras leads the series 1-0.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark’s thoughts on Stellar Prep: “We saw them last year for the first time and they are big. People can read this, but when they see them in person, they are going to realize that I’m not joking about how big they are. I think they are hungry for a win. They are 1-4, yet they traveled to Nashville and played a pretty tough team and they just went down south and played a very tough team. I think they are hungry for a win. They are athletic, big and strong.”
Week 5 review: Calaveras beat Bradshaw Christian 21-19 in Sacramento. Calaveras led 21-0 at halftime with rushing touchdowns from Clayton Moore and Jonny Lozano, along with a pick-six from Nolan Dart. Bradshaw Christian outscored Calaveras 19-0 in the second half, but an interception by Dart with under a minute to play gave Calaveras the win. Sophomore fullback Jake Hopper rushed for a career-high 108 yards. For a full game story, plus videos, photos and stats, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 5 JV review: Calaveras’ JV team lost to Bradshaw Christian 20-6 on Sept. 20. Calaveras’ only score came on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Dominic Boitano to Cody Batterton. Calaveras fumbled the ball four times, including once inside the Bradshaw Christian 5-yard line. Calaveras is now 0-3.
2019 season stats: Passing – Dart, 12 for 24, 190 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions; team total, 11 for 23, 186 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Rushing (attempts, yards, touchdowns) – Moore, 69-370-3; Lozano, 28-139-2; Garcia, 3-51-1; Giangregorio, 14-39-0; Dart, 20-54-0; Hopper, 22-148-0; Black, 2-8-0; Nguyen, 1-2-0; team, 159-818-6. Receiving (catches, yards, touchdowns) – Lozano, 3-94-1; Black, 5-54-2; Moore, 1-29-0; Giangregorio, 2-20-0; team total, 12-190-3.
Next week: Calaveras vs. Summerville (homecoming), 7 p.m.