Bret Harte Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Ally Stoy

Ally Stoy was a big reason for the success of the 2021 Bret Harte volleyball team. Stoy used her height as an advantage and was able to come up with huge blocks and powerful kills.
Stoy helped lead Bret Harte to an overall record of 18-3, while going 10-4 in the Mother Lode League, which was good enough for second place. Stoy and the Bullfrogs got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and got to within one game of reaching the section championship. Stoy was named as a Mother Lode League first-team all-league volleyball player. In her senior year, Stoy played 51 sets and recorded 60 kills, had 59 total blocks and 36 solo blocks.
“When Ally is healthy and feeling fresh, it’s hard to match what she can bring to our program,” Bret Harte head volleyball coach Jacey Porovich said. “When she’s feeling fresh and focused, she’s hard to stop. And the fun part for me in seeing her in each of her three sports is you get to see a little different piece of her personality. During volleyball, she was kind of mellow and didn’t have a ton of facial expressions. In basketball, she’s fierce and using her body. And as a pitcher on the mound, you see all these pictures and she’s got her game face on.”
In the winter, Stoy was a key member of Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball team. The Bullfrogs had their best season in years and finished 19-10 overall and 6-4 in the Mother Lode League. Stoy and Bret Harte got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and after victories over Millennium and Woodland Christian, reached the section championship game for the first time since 2004. Stoy scored a team-high 10 points, but the Bullfrogs lost to Bear River 67-34.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to represent our school,” Stoy said after the section championship loss.
Stoy ended the season as a second-team all-Mother Lode League player. Stoy scored 10 or more points in 15 games and scored a career-high 17 points twice. She finished the season with a total of 271 points scored for an average of 9.34 points per game.
Stoy capped her senior season as a three-sport athlete by playing softball in the spring. Stoy was Bret Harte’s main pitcher.