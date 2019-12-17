Bret Harte boys' soccer collects first win

After a tough start to the season, the Bret Harte High School boys’ soccer team could finally celebrate after a game. The Bullfrogs were able to pick up their first win of the season with a 3-1 home victory over Stone Ridge Christian Tuesday afternoon at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“I think we took a big step forward tonight,” Bret Harte senior Manny Nava said. “We’ve been playing slow and we’ve been able to get up to the top, but we haven’t been able to put goals in the box. Finally, tonight, we were able to deliver.”
Bret Harte struck first with 14:15 to play in the first half. Nava moved the ball down the sideline and as he got close to the back line, he made a pass across the field to an open Tyler Crawford, who took a shot from nearly 25 yards out. Crawford’s shot hit the upper corner of the goal and Bret Harte had a 1-0 lead.
“I saw that I was open, so I just took my time with the shot and I tried to place it in the top-right corner of the goal,” Crawford said.
The Bullfrogs weren’t able to celebrate having the lead for very long. Less than two minutes later, Stone Ridge Christian tied the game as a shot in traffic got past Bret Harte senior goalie Cooper Morlan and the game was tied 1-1.
“It’s kind of frustrating, because it seemed like the ball just stopped there,” Crawford said. “But we picked ourselves up and were able to get two more goals.”
The Bullfrogs answered right back with what turned out to be the game-winning goal. With 10:15 remaining in the first half, Nava let a corner kick fly and Bret Harte’s Beck Ritzel out jumped the rest of the pack near the goal. Ritzel headed the ball past the goalie for the score.
“It was a brilliant pass,” Ritzel said of Nava’s pass, which was also his second assist of the game. “I didn’t have to do much to get there because Manny and I have been doing this for a couple of years. He put it right there and I was able to capitalize on it.”
Bret Harte led 2-1 at the end of the first half and added to its lead less than 10 minutes into the second half. With the ball right in front of the Stone Ridge Christian net, Ritzel was able to sneak a shot past the goalie for his second goal of the night, which gave the Bullfrogs a two-score advantage.
“It puts a lot of pressure on the other team and it gives us a cushion with that extra goal, so it definitely helped,” Ritzel said.
For the remainder of the game, Bret Harte’s defense played tough and Morlan made a number of strong saves to keep Stone Ridge Christian from cutting into the Bullfrog lead.
With a win officially to its name, Bret Harte will next host Delta Charter at 5:45 p.m., Wednesday in Angels Camp.