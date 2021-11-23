First game of Calaveras' season ends in 0-0 tie

Emma Alliende is in great shape. She’s just not quite in soccer shape.
After a season of running cross country for Calaveras High School—which included capturing a co-Mother Lode League championship—the Calaveras senior has no problem running for miles and miles. But soccer is a different animal.
Alliende traded her running shoes for soccer cleats only a few days before Calaveras played its first game of the 2021-22 season. Calaveras opened its season with a 0-0 tie against Ripon Christian Monday night at Frank Meyer Field and while Alliende is happy to be back on the soccer field, she still needs some time to feel like a soccer player again.
“It takes about two weeks and I’ve only had one day of practice, so it was really difficult for me today to get the rust off,” Alliende said after an 80-minute battle with Ripon Christian. “In cross country, it’s more about endurance and lasting a long time. In soccer, it’s sprinting—which is completely different muscles—but it’s endurance as well. I was so sore after my first day of practice.”
Alliende, along with Bridgette Boriolo and Rosalind Acevedo just made the jump from cross country to soccer. Calaveras senior Sydney Remus also was involved with a sport in the fall, but after Calaveras’ volleyball team had its season ended in the second round of the playoffs, Remus was ready to begin soccer.
“Being a multi-sport athlete, I guess I’ve just become used to always switching it up and focusing on the next sport ahead,” Remus said. “I was definitely in volleyball mode this year and I had so much fun. I’ve always looked forward to soccer and I have such a great passion for it. Transitioning into my soccer mentality was easy for me.”
After two weeks of practice and plenty of anticipation for the first game, not scoring a goal and walking off the field with a 0-0 tie was a little bit of a letdown to Remus.
“A tie definitely bothers me and I think it should bother players,” Remus said. “You should always want to win and play your best game. I feel that this was a good opening game for us. Overall, we played the better game. However, we just couldn't finish.”
Like Remus, Alliende was disappointed in the lack of offense, but doesn’t believe that the 0-0 tie is any sign of things to come.
“It was a little frustrating, but I feel that our team played really well considering we had a whole year off because of Covid,” said Alliende. “I think it’s a good start. It would have been nice to get a few goals, but it’s a good start for us.”
For much of the first half, Calaveras had possession on Ripon Christian’s side of the field. But when the ball got close to the goal, the Calaveras players were unable to produce the perfect shot.
“All the missed shots and missed opportunities can get in your head, but you just have to keep going,” Alliende said.
Calaveras head coach Matt Simpson was pleased with the effort he saw from his players and knows that the team chemistry will only get stronger as the season progresses.
“Overall, I’m really happy with how the girls did tonight,” Simpson said. “I think we were the better of the two teams out there. There was a lot of good stuff. We possessed the ball really well in the field, there were some good through passes and the defense was solid in the back. They had one good player and we were able to take her out of the game. There was a lot of good stuff to come out of this game.”
Calaveras has a full slate of preseason games before starting Mother Lode League play in mid-December. Simpson doesn’t feel that there are going to be any easy victories in league play, but he hopes his team will continue to improve and hopefully find themselves in the postseason.
“We are looking to build chemistry in the preseason,” Simpson said. “I’m looking to make the playoffs and I think we have the potential to do really well in league. In my opinion, the Mother Lode League is going to be a bit of a meat grinder. I do not see a weak team like we had three or four years ago, where you could reset and get an easy win. I don’t see that at all.”