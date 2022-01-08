Mother Lode League season begins with Bret Harte falling in Jackson

The Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team knew they would have to play a perfect game to beat the talented Argonaut Mustangs. While the Bullfrogs played a good game, it wasn’t perfect.
In the opening contest of the Mother Lode League season, Bret Harte lost to the mighty Mustangs 62-42 Friday night in Jackson.
The Bullfrogs fell behind early and at the end of the first quarter, trailed Argonaut 14-5. Senior Jaycee Davey scored three points and junior Aariah Fox added two points. Bret Harte’s offense began to wake up in the second quarter, as senior Jayden DeCosta hit a 3-point basket and a jumper, while senior Ally Stoy scored three points and Davey and sophomore Makenna Tutthill each scored two.
Trailing 31-17 in the third quarter, Stoy led Bret Harte by scoring eight points and Fox followed with two. Even though the Bullfrogs scored 10 points in the third quarter, Argonaut countered with 24. In the final eight minutes, Fox scored eight points and the Bullfrogs scored 15 and held Argonaut to seven.
“We will be alright,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “We will bounce back and I’m proud of the girls.”
Fox and Stoy each scored 12 points; Davey scored nine points; DeCosta finished with four points; and Tutthill had two points in the loss.
Bret Harte (10-5, 0-1 MLL) will not play again until Jan. 14, when it hosts the Summerville Bears at 6 p.m. at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.