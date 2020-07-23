Fish stories: rods, reels reminders of cherished catches

Have you ever heard the phrase, “If walls could talk?” Well, I was out in my garage admiring my collection of fishing rods and had a similar thought. What if these rods could talk? I’ll tell you what, they would have enough stories to tell to last a lifetime.
Every avid angler has an arsenal of beloved fishing poles, but my select collection holds a little more charm. Each day and each combination have provided some incredibly memorable catches. From first fish to last fish, small fish to biggest fish; these sticks have changed lives.
Now I can’t remember everything they do; I can remember some. There is the rod that landed many kids and adults their first ever bass, which is the rod that produced the final catch for some of my older clients who are no longer with us.
So many have resulted in the best day of fishing in many anglers’ lives. And then, the rod that played a part in my fishing career and boosted my guide service with an incredible 17.4-pound catch is still around. Unfortunately, it was broken years later in the tailgate of a truck and is no longer functioning, but the memory of that magnificent catch is embedded in the cork handle and rightfully kept.
The memories of all these catches are engraved in the fibers in which they are constructed. On others, I can remember tournaments won and monster bass landed and lost. All of them have stories that are referenced on a daily basis.
But then I look to the rafters and noticed rods from years past. I see ones that my brother, father, grandfather and grandmother had used and think that those are the stories and memories I would love to hear. If I sit quietly with them in my hands, I can imagine and listen. The memories of what made me who I am begin to come forth.
Finally, I look at one last fishing rod and reel and it gets me. It’s my daughters’ “Frozen” pole, which holds the most treasured moments of all. I think back to the fun and sparkle that one object can instill and look forward to the day my son gets to join in these timeless Xperiences. These rods are gifts to anyone and everyone who has had the chance to hold them. They are gifts that keep giving and the future is lined with greatness.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932