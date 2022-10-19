Sometimes blaming a teammate is all part of the game
It was back to team play on Oct. 14 as seniors engaged in a game of counting one best ball from the A&B players with that of the C&D players. Teamwork is important, as it helps to put the blame on someone else. It was also noted that no one curses after a practice swing.

A true group of bandits, led by September’s third-leading money winner Matt Theodore took first. He was accompanied by Cliff Howard, George White III and Grandpa Gabe Karam. Karam’s young grandkids greet him at the door like baby birds in a nest. They’re not seeking food, but fully expect a monetary reward. Alone in second by a single stroke was Russell Hart, George Dillon, and A.D. Hawkins, who had a tremendous back nine. This team was helped by Mr. Card-in but voted 3-0 not to share prize money with him.

