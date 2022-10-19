Sometimes blaming a teammate is all part of the game

It was back to team play on Oct. 14 as seniors engaged in a game of counting one best ball from the A&B players with that of the C&D players. Teamwork is important, as it helps to put the blame on someone else. It was also noted that no one curses after a practice swing.
A true group of bandits, led by September’s third-leading money winner Matt Theodore took first. He was accompanied by Cliff Howard, George White III and Grandpa Gabe Karam. Karam’s young grandkids greet him at the door like baby birds in a nest. They’re not seeking food, but fully expect a monetary reward. Alone in second by a single stroke was Russell Hart, George Dillon, and A.D. Hawkins, who had a tremendous back nine. This team was helped by Mr. Card-in but voted 3-0 not to share prize money with him.
A two-way tie ensued for third place. Dave Mullen led the way for steady Mike Pisano, Saint Jon Foucrault and happy-go-lucky Ken Jones. Foucrault’s skin game buddies almost ostracized him last week after he fired four birdies during a round and scooped up most of the money. After much discussion, they agreed to let him back in the group if he promised never to do it again. Matching their position was the team of Orv Pense, who else but Robert Bradley, Ken Phillips and September’s second leading money winner, crown prince Lourenco.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the white tees, David Dean was the only one to hit the green and this combined with the fact that no one hit the green on No. 13, enabled him to claim all the money. He thus became the leading money winner of the day. From the golds, Pense easily took first over Dave Moyles. From the reds, David Bockman had the shot-of-the-day (5 feet, 5 inches). Foucrault came in second, as he did on No. 13.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 13 from the golds, Moyles strutted his stuff as he snuck past Norm Miley. From the reds, Steve Weyrauch, who has been dominant in this event all year, took first. Weyrauch, who has a milestone birthday this month, was told by his doctor to get more exercise, so he bought a dog and named it five miles so he could tell the doctor he walks five miles each day.