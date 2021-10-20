Cooler heads prevail, even as the fall temperature returns to the links

Senior golfers who don’t like colder weather, as their backs tend to go out more than they do, endured a cool morning as they engaged in a team game of four-man, two-best balls Oct. 13 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs.
The best ball of players A and D was added to that of teammates B and C. Led by the all-time former club champ, Orv Pense, rakish Norm Miley, Moke Hill icon Charlie Moore, and the pride of Portugal, Carlos Lourenco, lapped the field by six strokes to claim first. Moore’s game has been so awesome the last three weeks that Moke Hill is contemplating a parade and statue in his honor.
Showing true grit as he battles some health issues, Mike Pisano joined Roger La Fleur, former red tee champ Earl Watkins and Bill Gylling to sneak into second. Senior golfers were quite happy to have Mike back, but not so much after he also took second on closest-to-the-hole on No. 4 and first on No. 13. In third was the low handicapper of the white tees, David Dean, Jim Maxam, ace maker Jack Cox, and retired fireman Ralph Johnson, who is proud of never having been fired from his job.
One of the senior golfers realized that having a few brews while playing didn’t help his game. He is older, Budweiser now. However, another senior realized that vodka won’t help your game, but it’s worth a shot.
In the closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 from the white tees, retired contractor Dave Mullen’s riveting shot was the only one to hit the green, thus earning first- and second-place money. From the golds, who else but Charlie Moore took first. Pense, this event’s third-leading golfer last year, wound up in second.
From the reds, retired United Airlines employee Jon Foucrault had a turbulent day on the course but his effort landed smoothly at 4 feet, 9 inches to claim shot-of-the day. On No. 13 from the whites, Mullen added to his riches as he beat out Dean, who tied for first last year in this event.
From the golds, Mike Mendoza’s move from the whites enabled him to take first over always in contention Gary Stockeland. La Fleur took advantage of Weyrauch’s absence to claim second.