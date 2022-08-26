Bullfrogs beat the Buffaloes on the links 220-341
A long afternoon on the links ended with the Bret Harte High School girls’ golf team picking up its second win of the season. The Bullfrogs hosted the Amador Buffaloes and collected a 220-341 victory Thursday afternoon at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.

The Bret Harte senior duo of Mackenzie Carroll and Carly Hickman had strong outings, as they both tied for medalist honors by shooting a 52; sophomore Maggie Kristoff shot a 57; junior Ella Bach carded a 59; and Ava Scott finished the day with a 72.

