Holidays can be time of stress and depression for many

Typically, when I sit down to write out my thoughts, I tend to lean on the side of humor. I like coming up with fun zingers and well-crafted one-liners. If laughter is the best medicine, then perhaps I should go by Dr. Dossi. As you can see, humbleness is one of my finer qualities.
But this week, I’m not going for a laugh. As I’ve been told a few times in my life, now isn’t the time for jokes. And for once, I’m going to listen.
With the holiday season in full swing, this can be a very difficult time of year for many people. For whatever reason, the holidays always seem to bring added stress, pressure and expectations. And this year could be worse.
With COVID-19 hitting California harder than ever before, tough decisions are being made. Now, I’m not here to talk politics or argue about policies. Regardless of whether you or I like it or not, the next few weeks are going to be very difficult for a number of reasons.
But what I want to focus on here is mental health. Speaking from experience, when daylight savings hits and we fall forward, my mood starts to change, which is because of seasonal affective disorder. Perhaps it’s the lack of sunlight or the cold weather, but I find myself struggling with depression more in the winter than the spring, summer or fall.
Knowing that in November, December, January and February my moods may be a little different, my wife and I both understand what to look for and how to combat the sadness. It’s not every day. Sometimes it’s just once a week. But when it hits, it’s not enjoyable.
But now with everything that we are all going through regarding COVID-19, that can add an extra layer of issues that can be extremely difficult to deal with. There is the fear of losing jobs, paying bills and wondering what the future of our country and world will look like. That, on top of the regular holiday stress, perhaps can be too much.
Many people love spending time with friends and family at Christmas and that might not happen this year. Older parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents might, for the first time in their lives, spend Christmas alone. And feeling alone is one of the harder feelings to overcome.
Even though we might not get to see as many people as we’d like to this holiday season, reaching out to those we cannot see should be a top priority. Solitude, while sometimes appreciated, can often be a downfall.
And for anyone who may be feeling extra sad and broken, it’s OK. As difficult as it may be to initiate conversations, do your best to reach out to those who you love, and those who love you in return. Hearing a friendly voice on the other end of the phone can truly make a difference.
So this holiday season, let’s do our best to have as much fun as possible. But keep in mind those who we are unable to spend time with. And if asking for help is the difference between making a good or bad decision, there is always someone who will help, and we are never truly alone.