After six league matches, Calaveras is 4-2

It may be safe to say that the Calaveras High School volleyball team is starting to hit it’s stride. After picking up wins over Argonaut and Bret Harte, Calaveras continued its streak of three-set victories with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-9, 25-21) win over Amador Tuesday night in Sutter Creek.
Sophomore Karah Auld had one of her best nights since being called up to the varsity roster, as she recorded a team-high 15 kills. Senior Keelie Koepp had 25 digs and 16 serves received; Alyssa Wyllie had three serving aces; junior Ava Saiers had 15 assists and was 15 for 15 serving with two aces; junior Jenna Brotherton had 11 digs; and junior Kyllie Remus had nine assists and four kills.
Calaveras (10-7, 4-2 MLL) has a big challenge coming up on Thursday, as undefeated Sonora makes its way to San Andreas.
“I just hope we relax and play,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “It could be a very exciting match if we play well and can kill the ball.”