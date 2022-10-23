In an impromptu Saturday night matchup, Calaveras falls on the road to Esparto

ESPARTO – Calaveras had nothing to gain, but it also had nothing to lose. That was the mindset of the Red Hawks heading into Saturday night’s matchup with the Esparto Spartans.
After losing to the Summerville Bears on Oct. 14, Calaveras was not set to play again until Oct. 28 against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs to wrap up the 2022 season. But on Oct. 18, Calaveras head coach got a call inquiring about the availability of his team to possibly play a non-conference game on the road, 100 miles away from Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Esparto, who is a member of the Sierra Delta League, had a last-minute cancellation on its senior night. With Esparto needing an opponent and Calaveras having a week off, it seemed natural for the two teams to play. However, before Clark agreed to the impromptu matchup, he needed to first talk it over with a few of his senior leaders.
Clark said, “I made a phone call to a couple of senior leaders on the team, and I said, ‘Hey, a coach called me and he’s in need because they don’t have a game. Do you want to play, or do you just want to rest and get healthy for homecoming?’ One of the kids said, ‘Coach, I want to play. I don’t have many games left in me, so I want to play.’ And the other one said, ‘Coach, I want to play.’ I had a few other kids say they wanted to play, so I had a meeting the next day at school the first thing in the morning and I asked the team and I had 95% of the team here tonight. I love it.”
Calaveras had only three days to prepare for the 6-3 Spartans before heading up to Esparto on a Saturday night. Calaveras was unable to return to San Andreas with a victory, as the Red Hawks lost 42-7.
Even though his team couldn't pick up the win, Clark doesn’t regret scheduling the game. Because Calaveras was able to play, it is the first time since 2019 that the Red Hawks were able to play a complete 10-game season (with the 10th game set to be played on Friday).
“It’s awesome,” Clark said. “In my opinion, there’s nothing negative about coming down and doing this. Good, bad, or ugly, we are football players and football coaches and we got to coach and play another week and you just can’t beat that.”
One player who did not get to play against Esparto was sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo. When the week started, Calaveras wasn’t scheduled to play a varsity game, but the JV were set to play Amador on Thursday night, (Oct. 20) in Sutter Creek. Manzo was set to quarterback that game and by the time Esparto was set in stone, the JV game plan was already made with Manzo at quarterback.
With no quarterback, Calaveras went back to what it did to start the year and that’s have senior running back Braeden Orlandi as the signal caller. Orlandi quarterbacked the first two games of the season before Manzo was called up from the JV squad.
Calaveras was able to move the ball against the Spartans, but turnovers plagued the Red Hawks all night. Calaveras fumbled the ball away three times and Orlandi was intercepted in the fourth quarter.
Esparto found the end zone twice in both the first and second quarter and led 28-0 at the midway point. The Spartans scored once in the third and once in the fourth to push their lead to 42-0.
With only a few minutes left in the game, Calaveras did all it could to not be shut out for the fourth time this season. Between the rushing attempts from sophomore Cody Ferrante and lineman turned fullback Noah Cardenas, the Red Hawks got to the Spartan 19-yard line with 10 seconds to play. On the last offensive snap, Orlandi kept the ball and was able to scamper 19 yards for the score. Senior Jake Robinson added the PAT. The touchdown was the first points Calaveras scored in the fourth quarter all year.
“It’s a much better feeling than being shut out,” Clark said. “Hopefully, we’ll carry that feeling over into next week. It’s going to be a big week because it’s homecoming and senior night and the Calaveras County matchup.”
Orlandi led Calaveras by rushing for 102 yards and one score, while Ferrante rushed for 71 yards on 17 carries and Cardenas went for 44 yards on eight attempts. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 219 yards. Orlandi had one completion for 24 yards which went to junior tight end Scott Beadles.
The final week of the season doesn’t get any more sentimental for Calaveras. The regular season will conclude on Friday against the Bret Harte Bullfrogs on senior night and it’s also Calaveras’ homecoming. Clark wants to make sure that his senior players enjoy their final week of football.
“We are playing the game of football and it just doesn’t get any better than that,” Clark said. “Regardless of our season, we are still out here playing a game. We are going to focus on how important it is to remember that this is going to be the last week that some of the guys will put on the gear and be on the field. Some will go on and get the opportunity to play at the next level, but most of them won’t. And for the juniors and sophomores, it’s going to be a long time until we get to do it again. We need to relish this last week and enjoy every moment of it.”
Friday will also be the first time that Bret Harte and Calaveras have met in a varsity football game since 2019. Calaveras has won the previous 20 matchups against Bret Harte and lead the series, which began in 1929, 67-21-4.
“I’m not a native of Calaveras County, but this is one of the biggest rivalries in all of high school sports,” Clark said. “The Calaveras versus Bret Harte game is huge and it’s one of the biggest draws in the county and we haven’t had it in a long time. Regardless of either one of our seasons, I hope that the stands are packed. Come out, support the kids, support football and have a good time.”