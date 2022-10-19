Calaveras is unable to capture a victory away from Amador
Buy Now

JACKSON – The offense disappeared from the Calaveras High School girls’ water polo team for one quarter and that was enough to keep the Red Hawks out of the win column.

Calaveras was held scoreless in the third quarter and although the Amador Buffaloes were only able to score twice in the quarter, that turned out to be a turning point in Calaveras’ 11-8 loss to Amador on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson.

Calaveras is unable to capture a victory away from Amador
Buy Now
Calaveras is unable to capture a victory away from Amador
Buy Now
Calaveras is unable to capture a victory away from Amador
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.