Calaveras is unable to capture a victory away from Amador

JACKSON – The offense disappeared from the Calaveras High School girls’ water polo team for one quarter and that was enough to keep the Red Hawks out of the win column.
Calaveras was held scoreless in the third quarter and although the Amador Buffaloes were only able to score twice in the quarter, that turned out to be a turning point in Calaveras’ 11-8 loss to Amador on Tuesday afternoon in Jackson.
“It hurts a lot,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said about the lack of offensive production in the third quarter. “Not having a single goal in the quarter really devastated the team. You could tell that the girls wanted to score, and it just wasn’t happening. We tried a lot of different tactics, and it just didn’t work.”
Calaveras and Amador each found the back of the net twice in the first quarter. The Buffaloes scored first, and Calaveras’ Natalie Miller tied the game at 1-1. Shortly after Amador scored its second goal, Calaveras’ Aminah Halepota scored her first goal of the afternoon and the quarter ended 2-2.
Amador broke the tie with back-to-back goals to go ahead 4-2. With 5:38 to play in the second quarter, Halepota brought the Red Hawks to within one with a goal on a penalty shot. Amador pushed its lead to 5-3 late in the half, but with three seconds left on the clock, Halepota blasted a shot into the back of the net and at the midway point, Calaveras trailed 5-4.
Calaveras made a bold defensive change in the second half. With Amador’s pool being just three-and-a-half feet deep at Calaveras’ end, Chavez made the decision to put Maddie Simpson—the tallest player on his roster—in as goalie. Simpson limited Amador to just two goals in the third quarter.
“She’s the tallest girl we have, and I was hoping for some intimidation,” Chavez said. “Having our tallest girl back there for intimidation worked a couple of times and you could tell the other team wasn’t sure if they could shoot because she was blocking every position they could think of.”
After Calaveras was unable to score in the third quarter, the Red Hawks entered the final seven minutes trailing 7-4. Calaveras’ Holly Skrbina scored early in the quarter with a floater that went right over the hands of Amador’s goalie. Amador responded by scoring three goals in a row and with 3:22 left to play, the Buffaloes led 10-5.
Ava Hintz scored Calaveras’ sixth goal with 2:52 to play and following an Amador goal, Calaveras ended the game with a goal from Halepota and one from Mia Rivas, who scored after rebounding her own shot. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, the time expired and Amador held on for the 11-8 win.
“The mistakes that we were making at the beginning of the game continued the whole game and that’s the biggest issue that we had,” Chavez said. “Repeating the same mistakes shouldn’t have happened. That was the main thing today.”
Halepota led Calaveras with a team-high four goals, while Miller, Skrbina, Hintz and Rivas all scored once.
The loss drops Calaveras to 3-5 in the Mother Lode League standings. The Red Hawks will next host El Dorado at 4 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas. The regular season will conclude on Oct. 25 in Sonora.
“I’m still proud of them and I wouldn’t say that I’m disappointed, but we are still making simple mistakes that shouldn’t happen,” Chavez said. “Those mistakes really bit us on the butt.”
