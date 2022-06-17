Athlete of the Year: Aariah Fox thrives as a multi-sport athlete and wishes she could do more

When it comes to being an athlete at Bret Harte High School, Aariah Fox only has one major issue: She can’t play as many sports as she would like.
It seems that whatever Fox decides to be a part of, she’s typically the most talented one on the court or field. During her junior year at Bret Harte, Fox was a multi-sport athlete, who participated in volleyball, basketball and track and field.
But if Fox had things her way, there would be a lot more than three sports on her list.
“More is better for me, and I can’t not be busy,” Fox said. “So, if soccer or softball was in the summer, I would play those sports or maybe I’d even try out a sport that I’ve never played before.”
Like most athletes, Fox is drawn to athletic competition. And when she’s going up for a kill in volleyball, recording a steal and going coast-to-coast in basketball, or attempting to break a personal or school record in track, Fox always is in her happy place.
“Sports are kind of my life and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” Fox said. “Sports are the only thing that I get excited about when I wake up. The connections that I get to build with people and the things that I get to experience like getting to play at Golden 1, that’s something that I’ll treasure forever. It’s just my whole jam.”
Some coaches don’t like the idea of an athlete playing more than one sport. Bret Harte volleyball coach Jacey Porovich is not one of those coaches. Porovich knows that without strong athletes like Fox playing multiple sports, a small school like Bret Harte would struggle to field teams and to have successful programs.
“Having been a multi-sport athlete, I am all for it and I love seeing her not only contribute to each of her programs, but truly bettering each program that she participates in,” Porovich said. “When she’s in one sport, that’s where she’s at and she gives it what she has, and she’ll move onto the next when that season comes.”
Returning to the court
Like most multi-sport athletes, Fox had to make some tough decisions during the shortened sports season of 2021. COVID-19 shut the sports world down in March of 2020, which was during Fox’s freshman year. In the spring of 2021, the triple-threat athlete could only pick two sports to play. Fox decided to play basketball and run track, which left volleyball out in the cold.
After missing the short two-game spring volleyball season, Fox was back in the gym during the summer of 2021 and proved to Porovich that there wasn’t much rust for her to shake off.
“Aariah is a natural athlete who has amazing abilities,” Porovich said. “Even with the lapse in time away from volleyball, it’s amazing to see how she can step back on the court and make her presence known so quickly. I would hope that we can continue to develop that as she spends more time around the game between this season and the coming season.”
Fox quickly became one of Bret Harte’s most dangerous offensive weapons. She recorded 10 or more kills seven times, which includes a career-high 15 in a 3-0 win over Argonaut. Fox finished her junior volleyball season with a team-high 115 kills and also had 66 digs, 18 serving aces and 14 blocks.
For being such a strong competitor, Fox also has no problem showing off her lighter, more goofy side. In a tense situation, it wouldn't be out of character for Fox to do something to make her teammates laugh, whether it’s by making a face or cracking a one-liner, Fox knows how to keep things light on the court.
“She definitely loves to keep things light,” Porovich said with a chuckle. “She gets enjoyment out of making her teammates and those around her smile. It’s just a fun combination that she can be this fierce beast on the court one second, and then do the goofiest thing that you least expect the next second and have everyone laughing.”
With Fox helping to lead the charge, the Bullfrogs finished the 2021 regular season with an overall record of 18-8, while going 10-4 in the Mother Lode League, which was good enough for second place.
Bret Harte got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs and beat Delta and Le Grand to advance to the semifinal round. A home win would have punched Bret Harte’s ticket to the section championship, but it didn’t happen, and the Bullfrogs lost to Vacaville Christian 3-0.
As a result of her outstanding junior season, Fox was named as a Mother Lode League first-team player.
A dream season
Bret Harte’s volleyball season began in early August and didn’t come to an end until Nov. 11, 2021. Right after the volleyball season ended, Fox traded a volleyball for a basketball as she was eager to begin her third year on the varsity level.
In two years as a varsity basketball player, Fox only won 11 games. Bret Harte’s girls’ basketball program was once the most feared in the Mother Lode League, but over time, the top team in the league fell to the bottom and stayed there longer than most Bullfrog fans would have liked.
At the start of the season, Fox wasn’t thinking about playing for a section championship or even contending for a league title. She just wanted to capture victories. First-year head coach Billy Reid, on the other hand, didn’t see why winning shouldn't happen and he let Fox and the rest of the team know his expectations right off the bat.
“Billy (Reid) had this packet, and it was a plan of what was going to happen throughout the season, and we pretty much checked everything off that packet,” Fox said. “We had a plan of what we wanted to happen, but we weren't set on it. It was our motive and if it happens, it happens and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”
Fox and the Bullfrogs started the season with a win and then continued to pile up the victories. With each win, Fox started to believe more and more that the 2021-22 team had something special going on.
“Each time we won a game we just knew that we had to keep going and keep going,” Fox said. “We wanted to go as far as we could.”
Bret Harte finished the season 19-10 and posted a 6-4 league record. For the second time in her junior year, Fox was part of a team that got the No. 2 seed in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division V playoffs. Only this time, the Bullfrogs reached the section championship game.
For the first time since 2004, Bret Harte got a chance to play for the coveted blue banner. Of course, Fox wanted to beat Bear River, but she also understood how monumental of an accomplishment it was for her squad to even get the opportunity to play at Golden 1 Center, the home of the Sacramento Kings and she wanted to relish every moment of it.
Aside from the final outcome, Fox enjoyed her first trip to the section championship game. Bret Harte lost to Bear River 67-33. Between volleyball and basketball, Fox had been a part of two great teams who were unable to finish the year as the No. 1 squad. But for Fox, the semifinal loss in volleyball stings a little bit more than falling to Bear River in the basketball section championship game.
“It hurt more to be so close in volleyball and losing here at home,” Fox said. “With the Golden 1 experience, nobody expected us to get that far, and it was just an honor to be there. Whatever happened in that game, we were all just grateful. With volleyball, we were just so close.”
Fox’s basketball season wasn’t quite over, as her team qualified for the CIF State Playoffs and the Bullfrogs picked up a 51-39 home victory over Durham in the opening round. Bret Harte’s season came to a close two days later in a tough 64-57 overtime loss to University and Fox contributed 16 points in the final game of the season.
Although Fox wasn’t able to win a league, section, or state championship during her junior basketball season, she can feel the tide starting to turn in the way Bret Harte girls’ basketball is viewed and she’s grateful to be part of that process.
“It’s an honor,” said Fox, who was named as a first-team all-league player. “All of the girls on the team this year should be honored that they helped us get to where we are. It’s really cool that we are starting a new era of Bret Harte girls’ basketball.”
Back on the track
After over seven months spent playing sports inside of a gym, Fox was ready for a change of scenery. In the spring, Fox returned to the track where she focused on competing in the 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay, along with the long and triple jump.
For longtime track and field coach Jon Byrnes, having an athlete like Fox who can get points in many different events is an advantage that any coach would dream of having.
“Aariah is most definitely a Swiss army knife,” Byrnes said. “She’s one of those rare kids who can come in and have fun and do multiple events and that’s a definite advantage for any coach. It’s a lot of fun to be able to do that and it’s a major convenience. It’s a pleasure to have her on the team and I look forward to having her again next year.”
Unlike volleyball and basketball, track is just as much an individual sport as a team sport. And while Fox typically has impressive finishes, there are times when her numbers don’t add up to what she hoped they would be. For Fox, sometimes being mentally strong is just as important as her physical ability.
“Your mental focus has to be stronger than your athleticism,” Fox said. “It’s all in your mind and if your mind is not strong, it’s going to ruin everything. You have to keep a positive mindset in order to get where you want to be, or to do what you want to do. I have a hard time with that, just because I’m so hard on myself. It’s hard to do, but you have to do it if you want to succeed.”
Fox added, “An individual sport is more stressful because I put so much pressure on myself. With a team sport, they can all help you. But with jumping or running, you are also competing against yourself. You are trying to beat your own time or beating your mark. If you don’t beat it, I feel like I didn’t do good enough.”
Fox set personal records in both of her individual events and found nothing but success in the relays. At the Mother Lode League championship meet, Fox placed second in the long jump, measuring 18 feet, 1 inch, which was a personal record. She placed first in the triple jump, measuring 35 feet, 10 inches. Fox, along with Burgen Melton, Megan Johnson and Morgan Greene placed first in the 4x100-meter relay (50.70) and the team of Fox, Melton, Johnson and Anika Jodie finished first in the 4x400-meter relay (4:22.05).
Fox ended the Mother Lode League championship meet with three first-place finishes and one second-place finish. She was named as the co-Female Athlete of the Meet.
“I think I’m more successful in jumping and I do like it more because it comes naturally,” Fox said. “Running freaks me out a little bit because there are a lot of people who are really good at it. I think I’m going to start running my own races next year, but I think I like jumping the most.”
After helping Bret Harte’s girls’ track and field team finish a perfect 10-0 in the Mother Lode League standings, Fox shifted her sights on the section championship meet. Fox became an individual section champion, as she placed first in the triple jump with her score of 36 feet, 8.5 inches.
Fox finished her track and field season at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet. And while she did not qualify for the CIF State Meet, she did manage to set a new personal record in the triple jump, which was 37 feet, 6.75 inches. That score puts Fox second all-time at Bret Harte, only behind Jennifer Test’s school record of 38 feet, 6 inches. She also helped her 4x400 team of Melton, Taylee McDaniel and Greene capture their fastest time of the year, which was 4:11.08, which is fourth fastest time in Bret Harte history.
Setting the bar
During her junior year, Fox got a good taste of success. She knows what it takes to be great and not only wants to duplicate the success from 2021-22 but finish each season with some sort of championship.
“Next year, I want to go further than ever,” Fox said. “I want to go to state in track and I want to win a section championship in volleyball or basketball. I’m hoping that we can go further in each sport next year.”
As a sophomore, Fox had to make a decision as to which sports she would play. For someone who loves athletic competition as much as her, that decision had no happy ending. However, it did teach Fox to make the most of whatever she’s doing, as she never knows when the journey will come to an end.
“When Covid was going on, I thought a lot about how I was going to make my junior year the best sports year that I’ve ever had and I tried to do that,” she said. “I think I did a pretty good job.”