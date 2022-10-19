Red Hawks start hot but can't pick up a victory

JACKSON – When things were going right for the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team, the Red Hawks executed like a well-oiled machine. But when things didn’t go as planned, Calaveras floundered.
Calaveras built a strong lead in the first half, only to see it dwindle away. And the Red Hawks were outscored 6-3 in the final seven minutes of the afternoon, which cost Calaveras a victory. Calaveras lost to Amador 15-13 on Tuesday in Jackson.
“This one stings,” Calaveras head coach Dalil Chavez said. “When we played them at home, our guys were amazing and really pressured them. Today was one of those days where things were going well in the first half and then in the second half, the confidence we had went away.”
Calaveras scored first and Amador followed with a goal of its own to tie the game with 5:57 to play in the opening quarter. From that point, Calaveras went on to outscore the Buffaloes 4-1. Calaveras got two of those goals from Matthew Padula and one from Elias Garcia and one from senior Jeremiah Hinkle. This was Hinkle’s second game back after missing much of the season with an injury and Chavez is pleased to have his captain back in the water.
“Having someone who has played water polo for years really helps a lot,” Chavez said. “Just by having him in there, you can see that the guys will listen to him when he tells them where to go and how to get the ball.”
After so much scoring in the opening seven minutes, neither team found the back of the net for the majority of the second quarter. The first goal of the quarter was scored by Calaveras’ Padula with 1:53 to play and that extended Calaveras’ lead to 6-2. But in the final 1:38 of the half, Amador scored four unanswered goals to tie the game at 6-6. The sudden change of momentum altered the way both teams played the rest of the afternoon.
“That changed a lot,” Chavez said. “You could tell on their faces that they were trying to figure out what was going on. It was a big change, and the guys weren’t reacting as fast as they should have.”
The Red Hawks scored back-to-back goals to begin the second half, with one goal coming from Garcia and the other by Padula with an assist from Noah Buchmann. The third quarter ended with Calaveras getting goals from Buchmann and Garcia, while Amador only scored once. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Red Hawks had a slim 10-9 lead.
For the second time in the game, Amador went on a 4-0 run to take all the momentum away from Calaveras. After Amador scored four times, the Red Hawks trailed 13-10 with 3:30 to play. Padula cut the Amador lead to 13-11 with an assist from Hinkle, but the Buffaloes scored again to once again lead by three. Hinkle scored his second goal with 2:06 to play, but Calaveras’ defense was unable to keep the Buffaloes from scoring. Down 15-12, Calaveras got its final goal with only seconds to play, which came from Padula.
Padula finished with a team-high six goals; Hinkle scored twice and had one assist; Garcia scored four times; Buchmann had one goal and two assists; and senior goalie Tanner Wright had 11 saves and one assist.
Calaveras (1-7 Mother Lode League) will host El Dorado at 5 p.m. on Thursday in San Andreas. The Red Hawks wrap up the season on Oct. 25 on the road against Sonora.
