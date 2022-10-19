Red Hawks start hot but can't pick up a victory
JACKSON – When things were going right for the Calaveras High School boys’ water polo team, the Red Hawks executed like a well-oiled machine. But when things didn’t go as planned, Calaveras floundered.

Calaveras built a strong lead in the first half, only to see it dwindle away. And the Red Hawks were outscored 6-3 in the final seven minutes of the afternoon, which cost Calaveras a victory. Calaveras lost to Amador 15-13 on Tuesday in Jackson.

