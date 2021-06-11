2021 Athletic Year in Review: Toughest losses

Calaveras girls’ soccer vs. Sonora, April 6
Heading into a clash with the Sonora Wildcats, the Calaveras High School girls’ soccer team had already faced Sonora twice before. The combined score of those two meetings was Sonora 13, Calaveras 2.
The third time the two teams met, Calaveras was seconds away from walking off the Toyon Middle School field in a 0-0 tie with the powerful Wildcat squad. However, a Sonora goal right as time expired left Calaveras stunned and disappointed.
Calaveras co-head coach Randy Scheidt didn’t let a last-second goal take away from how well his team played against the top team in the Mother Lode League.
“We played awesome,” Scheidt said. “It was a total team effort. Our game plan going in was to play a defensive game and we did until the final shot. It’s the best we have played all year. We made a formation change and it worked perfectly. In my opinion, the first two games against Sonora, we looked like an average rec soccer team. Tonight, we looked like a beast of a team.”
Bret Harte baseball vs. Sonora, April 30
Déjà vu isn’t always welcomed. On April 28, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh on the road against the Sonora Wildcats, only to lose 4-3 in the eighth.
Fast forward two days later, Bret Harte had an even larger lead over the Wildcats, but squandered its three-run advantage in the seventh and once again, fell in extra innings 7-5 in Angels Camp.
The back-to-back late-inning losses left Bret Harte’s first-year head coach Josh Bailey wondering what more he needs to do as a coach to ensure heartbreaking losses won’t become a trend.
“If I had an answer, we’d be doing it already. I don’t know,” Bailey said. “I can say things all I want, but if I’m not dedicating myself to this team to have the focus for the two-and-a-half hours to play a baseball game, then I am failing them. As of right now, it feels like I’m failing my team by not having them prepared for seven innings. It’s frustrating and disheartening to a lot of degrees. We have to get over a hurdle that feels like a mountain.”
Calaveras football at Sonora, April 9
For the seventh consecutive contest against the Wildcats, Calaveras ended up on the losing end. Calaveras battled back from a 27-7 fourth quarter deficit and were just an onside kick away from an opportunity to try for the game-winning drive.
Down by 20 in the fourth, Calaveras junior quarterback Travis Byrd connected with Jake Black for a 53-yard touchdown with 9:19 left in the game. Down by 13, Calaveras had the ball with only minutes to play and or the second time in the quarter, Byrd threw a touchdown pass, this time for 47 yards. Byrd found sophomore Braeden Orlandi, who scampered down the Sonora sideline and powered his way into the end zone for the score.
Following the Orlandi touchdown reception, Calaveras was only down by six with 1:06 to play. Calaveras’ hopes of winning the game were officially dashed when Sonora recovered an onside kick.
Bret Harte boys’ basketball vs. Amador, May 19
With a minute to play in the third quarter, the Bret Harte Bullfrogs trailed Amador by 13 points and had only scored once in the second half. The Bullfrogs had yet to have any momentum and were trying to figure out any way to stay in the game.
And yet, miraculously, with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had the ball with a chance to either tie or win the game. Unfortunately for the Bullfrogs, they were unable to score with the game on the line and ended up losing to Amador 44-40 on senior night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
After mounting a comeback, Bret Harte had tied everything up at 38-38 late in the fourth quarter. While the Bullfrogs were able to tie the game, they were never able to take the lead. With 29 seconds to play, Bret Harte had a chance to tie or take the lead, but turned the ball over. Bret Harte had one final chance to tie the game with eight seconds and trailing by three. The Bullfrogs had an open shot from behind the arc but it didn’t fall.