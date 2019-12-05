Bullfrog season filled with milestones and dedicated players

Although the Bret Harte High School football team won only two games during the 2019 season, that doesn’t mean that nothing happened.
The year began with Casey Kester starting his fifth year as Bret Harte’s head coach and ended with Kelly Osborn finishing the season as the head of the program. After a 21-3 home loss to El Dorado on Sept. 13, Kester stepped down as head coach four days later and Osborn was named as the interim coach.
The Bullfrogs won Osborn’s first game by beating Arroyo 13-7, but went on to lose their final six games. At the beginning of the season, question marks as to whether or not there would be enough players to fill a varsity roster surrounded the program. By the end of the year, the varsity squad had the bodies, but the JV team didn’t. After losing to Argonaut on the road on Oct. 18, Bret Harte’s JV team folded because of a lack of players.
In what turned out to be a year marred with week-to-week issues, Bret Harte still finished the season with five players getting all-Mother Lode League placements. Junior Kodiak Stephens was Bret Harte’s lone first-team selection, while sophomore Kenny Scott, junior Tyler Cabral and the senior duo of Adam Ange and Emanuel Nava made the second team.
There was no question that Stephens was the heart and soul of Bret Harte’s squad. Seeing Stephens on the sideline during a game was as rare as spotting the Loch Ness Monster. Stephens was a force on both sides of the ball, playing on the offensive and defensive lines.
“His work ethic is unsurpassed,” Osborn said. “I’ve never coached anybody with a work ethic like his. I had lots of coaches in the league talk to me about his motor and how hard he plays. We even had trouble settling him down a little bit when we were playing against the JV team. He’s got one speed, and it’s go.”
Stephens made life difficult for opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks. He also blocked kicks and helped pave the way for Bret Harte’s running backs. Osborn feels that Stephens should have been viewed as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, but Bret Harte’s overall record and defensive struggles hindered his chances.
“I think that our defensive play hurt and our overall record also had an influence on him not getting the notoriety leaguewide that I felt like he should have,” Osborn said. “When we played teams in league, there were examples where they were yelling out, ‘74, 74,’ so we knew teams were scheming to stop Kodiak. So, that let me know right off the bat that he was such a force that they had to do things in their offensive package to try to stop him.”
Scott, who played quarterback and defensive back, was placed on the second team. As a sophomore, the undersized quarterback took his share of hits, but he never stayed down. While running the triple option, Scott got hit on nearly every play. Of Bret Harte’s four Mother Lode League touchdowns, Scott ran for three of them.
“I like his running ability,” Osborn said. “He hides pretty well behind blockers, sees openings and goes after those openings pretty well. One thing that he’s underrated with is his toughness as a runner. Kenny got hit a lot and really only had a couple of times this year where it looked like he may have got dinged a little bit. Overall, he’s a pretty tough runner, especially for his size.”
If Scott wasn’t running the ball, there was a good chance Cabral was. Cabral was Bret Harte’s leading runner and finished his junior year with scores via rushing, receptions, a fumble recovery and kick return. While Cabral had the ability to score any time the ball hit his hands, Osborn really enjoyed seeing his leadership grow as the season went on.
“I do think that he’s a good runner, a solid tackler and an aggressive player, but I think what shined the most for us from him was his leadership,” Osborn said. “Tyler was the defensive signal caller and was somebody who was trying to encourage the players and get more out of the guys. To do that as a junior, I think shows a lot.”
For much of the year, Bret Harte’s main scoring threat was Nava, the senior kicker. Nava, a soccer player, had the ability to make field goals from 40 yards out, and Osborn wasn’t worried about calling Nava’s number if there was a possibility for points.
“It definitely gave us more choices,” Osborn said about having Nava’s powerful foot. “When you are down there on that 30-yard-line range and you have a fourth-and-7, verses a fourth-and-1, it’s easier to make that decision going fourth-and-1. But when it’s fourth-and-7, you’re like, ‘Do we go for it?’ Well, we’ve got Manny, so we know we can kick it and get three.”
Bret Harte’s final second-team player is Ange, who played more positions than he thought he would. Ange began the summer training as a quarterback, and played his final game as a starting guard. During the year, Ange also played fullback and tight end. Defensively, he was one of Bret Harte’s leading tacklers. He also was also the recipient of the Character Award.
“He’s a good guy and is well liked on the campus,” Osborn said. “His unselfishness was really evident. Adam was a lineman in the youth level and during his first two years at Bret Harte. He was happy to get off the line and wanted the ball in his hands and he was a weapon of ours. It had to be internally disappointing to leave the tight end position, where he was very comfortable and successful, to go play guard. But out of necessity, he was one of the better blockers that we had.”
Stephens, Karol Okulski and Juanmanual Alvardo De La Cruz were placed on the all-academic team.