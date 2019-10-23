Calaveras, Bret Harte runners compete at Rough Rider Invite

Both Bret Harte and Calaveras high schools sent their cross country teams to compete in the Rough Rider Cross Country Invitational Oct. 18 at Woodward Park in Fresno. The Calaveras boys’ varsity squad had the best showing with a second-place finish out of 33 total teams.
In the 5,000-meter varsity boys’ small school race, Calaveras senior Jacob Christopher placed third with a time of 16:23.9. Fellow Calaveras senior Jeremy Milligan was the eighth runner to cross the finish line and he did so in 16:35.8. Other Calaveras finishers were: Bennie Hesser (17:05.8); Nicolas Moore (17:11); Jamie Espirtu (17:13.3); Garrett Hesser (17:13.6); Rafael Roldan (18:39.9); and Trenton Ward (24:58.1).
For Bret Harte, its finishers were: Hunter Sturm (18:05.6); Brendan Dishion (18:14.7); Bruchs Davey (19:04.4); Blake Berry (20:09.3); Tyler Crawford (20:14.5); and Soren Jensvold (21:11.2).
In the 3,500-meter frosh/soph boys’ small school race, Calaveras placed sixth (159) and Bret Harte was seventh (166). Times for Calaveras were: Logan Gomes (12:10.8); Cody Torrance (12:29.6); Brenden Mendosa (12:52.8); Ethan Lynn (12:58.3); Kristian Stachura (13:55.5); and Linden Olmstead (16:14.4). For Bret Harte, finishers were: Winter Whittle (11:57.6); Kyle Whitsitt (12:55.7); Jordan Smith (12:56.1); Noah Adams (13:17); Kierian O’Donnell (13:19.8); Avery Strauch (14:04.1); Alexander Mejah (14:09.5); Matteo Arce (14:24.2); Gabriel Oliver (14:34.3); Matthew Barajas (14:35.4); Alfredo Barboza (14:59.9); Ethan Young (15:12.7); Raymond Re (17:42.9); and Wyatt Jarman (19:53.4).
In the girls’ 5,000-meter small school race, Calaveras junior Katarina Borchin placed 25th overall with her time of 20:42.4. Bret Harte had three runners finish, with McKenzie Blair being the first (22:14.8), followed by Chloe Crawford (27:37.9) and Ariana Kirkendall (28:58.4).
In the girls’ 3,500-meter frosh/soph small school race, Bret Harte freshman Kadyn Rolleri placed first overall with her time of 13:29.4. Other Bret Harte finishers were: Anike Jodie (15:02.5); Megan Johnson (15:42.7); and Anona Murphy (15:50). Calaveras finishers were: Bridgette Boriolo (14:47.6); Sage Miller (15:03.2); Emma Alliende (16:01); Grace Damin (16:33.9); and Peyton Curran (18:42.4).