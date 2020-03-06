Calaveras unable to top No. 1 seed in state playoffs

ARBUCKLE – After 40 minutes of basketball, the fans who made the long journey from Calaveras County to Pierce High School in Colusa County, rose from their seats and gave the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team a standing ovation.
The showing of gratitude was not because of victory, as Calaveras was unable to keep its season alive. However, the fans wanted the team to feel the appreciation they had for the journey that was the 2019-20 season.
Following the 56-50 loss to the No. 1 Pierce Bears in the second round of the CIF State Division V playoffs, Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton spoke with his team in the cramped visitors’ dressing room inside of Natalie Corona Gymnasium and thanked them for all they had done. The veteran coach then went to each player and gave them a hug, with many of the Calaveras players unable to hold back the tears from their young eyes.
After Clifton and his assistant coaches hugged each player, Clifton gave his squad one final message.
“I’m glad I’m in this locker room – win or lose – with you guys,” Clifton said before dismissing his team one final time and thus, ending the season.
After walking out of the locker room, Clifton was surrounded by friends, family and those who made the nearly two-hour trip to watch his team battle. It was obvious that while those rooting for Calaveras didn't want the season to end, perhaps nobody in the gym wanted the season to continue any more than Clifton.
“It’s really hard to have the season come to an end,” Clifton said. “I have been doing this for a long time and not every season feels this way and it’s not just because we won a lot. It’s because of what they went through mentally and physically. It became a special year and not every year is special, so it’s hard to let it go.”
Back inside the Calaveras locker room, some players wiped the tears from their eyes, while others made jokes to lighten the mood. Calaveras finished the season with 23 wins and for the second time in three years, was one victory away from reaching the section championship game and also reached the state playoffs for the second time in that span. For the senior quartet of Kaven Orlandi, Colton Buckholz, Tim Van Damme and Griffin Manning, taking the Calaveras jersey off for the final time was difficult to do.
But even after the six-point loss, Orlandi remained positive in his reflection of what he and his teammates accomplished in his final year of Calaveras basketball
“We really turned things around this year,” Orlandi said. “There were a lot of obstacles in front of us and a lot of people doubted us and we knew that we were going to be the underdogs, but we went really far and I couldn't be more proud of this team.”
When it’s all said and done, one bad quarter was possibly the difference between victory and defeat. No. 9 Calaveras began the night with back-to-back baskets from Manning and Van Damme to take a 4-0 lead. Pierce jumped ahead 6-4, but Calaveras went on a 10-0 run with four points from Van Damme and two 3-point baskets from Buckholz. At the end of the opening period, Calaveras led 14-13.
The second quarter was what hurt Calaveras, who got outscored 16-6. With 3:47 to play in the half, Calaveras had an 18-16 lead following a basket from freshman Jay Clifton. But the road squad only got two more points the rest of the quarter and the Bears couldn’t miss. Calaveras began the quarter with a two-point lead and ended it trailing by nine.
“We made more mistakes tonight than we’ve made in a long time,” Clifton said. “Pierce is really good, don’t get me wrong, but we just made mistakes. They made some shots and we knew that they would, it’s not like we were going to hold them to zero points. We just did some poor things in that stretch that really hurt us.”
Early in the third quarter, Calaveras trailed 31-20, but it appeared its fortunes would change following back-to-back baskets from downtown by Buckholz. Yet every time Calaveras got some momentum, Pierce responded up with a clutch shot. Even though Calaveras only got outscored 18-16 in the third quarter, it still trailed 47-36 heading into the final eight minutes.
Just like Calaveras had done all year, it continued to fight to stay alive and cut into the deficit. Buckholz hit his six and seventh 3-point basket of the night to bring his team within seven. But time started to become an issue and with 2:22 left to play, Pierce led 51-44.
Down by seven, Orlandi made a free throw. Van Damme followed that with a basket in the paint on an and-1 play and suddenly, Calaveras trailed by just three. The Bears gave the ball right back to Calaveras with a traveling violation and with 59 seconds left in the game, Calaveras had a chance to tie things up.
The 3-point attempt to tie the game didn’t fall and while Calaveras did get within two points with 26 seconds left to play, that’s as close as it got to completing the comeback.
“It was just a good game,” Orlandi said. “We knew it was going to be tough coming into it and we had to play with all of our hearts and I think we did that. We just didn’t get the win tonight.”
Buckholz scored a game-high 21 points; Van Damme added 15 points, Orlandi scored eight; while Jay Clifton, Manning, and AJ Cardon each scored two in the loss.
“This team just really stuck to it and they played together and never gave up,” Clifton said. “It really looked bad there for a little bit and we kept our stuff together and battled back and gave ourselves a chance. A couple of more shots at the right time and we’d be celebrating right now.”
Even with a tough loss to end such a special year, Calaveras’ coach remained optimistic about the future of his program.
“The thing that we do best is that we work hard and we’ll do whatever we can to get ourselves better and get back into this position,” Clifton said.