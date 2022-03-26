Behind Bailie Clark's bat and arm, Calaveras beats Sonora in nine innings

SONORA – The last time the Calaveras High School softball team lost a Mother Lode League game, no player on the current roster was even in high school. When Calaveras lost to the Linden Lions on April 17, 2018, Bailie Clark was in seventh grade.
Now, Clark is a junior and was a major reason why Calaveras’ 38-game Mother Lode League winning streak improved to 39. Clark came up with a monster home run to give Calaveras a late lead over the Sonora Wildcats. And in the bottom of the ninth inning, Clark made a perfect throw from center field to catcher Emily Johnson, which resulted in the final out being made at the plate.
It took two extra innings for Calaveras to beat the Wildcats, but with the help of a team-high three RBIs from Clark—along with her outstanding throw to end the game—Calaveras captured a 10-9 victory over Sonora to begin Mother Lode League play Friday night in Sonora.
Calaveras had taken a 10-9 lead in the top of the ninth, but the Wildcats put together a rally and were in a prime position to not only take the lead but win the game. With one out and runners at the corners, a fly ball was hit to center field and Clark knew the runner at third was going to tag up and try to score. The junior put everything she had behind the throw, which went right to Johnson, who had no problem applying the tag to end the game.
“As soon as the ball was hit, I was thinking about the ball first and then the throw and I gunned it and hoped for the best,” Clark said. “I threw it and I thought I was going to short hop Em(ily Johnson), but it was perfectly lined up and the tag was perfect. It was great.”
Clark’s throw may have won the game, but Calaveras wouldn’t have been in that situation had Clark not come up with a clutch two-out homer in the top of the sixth. The Wildcats had just scored four runs in the fifth to take an 8-7 lead. With two outs and no runners on, junior Reese Mossa drew a walk that allowed Clark to come to the plate. Clark didn’t stay at the plate for long, as she blasted the first pitch she saw deep over the center field wall for a 2-run home run to give Calaveras a 9-8 lead.
“I knew it was gone right off the bat,” Clark said. “I was looking for an inside pitch and that’s what she gave me. I love inside pitches; I’ll tell you that. If you are going to pitch me inside and high, I’m sorry for you.”
Although Clark’s hit was what resulted in Calaveras taking a late lead, it was Mossa’s walk that turned the lineup over to the leadoff hitter. After the game, Calaveras’ head coach Mike Koepp talked to his team and let them know that if it wasn’t for the walk from Mossa, the game could have had a much different outcome.
“It was a great at-bat,” Koepp said. “Honestly, if you look at her numbers, she’s right up there with some of our best hitters as far as numbers go. Leaving here down there as the No. 9 hitter has been an important thing because we know she’s going to give us a good at-bat and will turn the lineup over. That was a huge at-bat. We don’t take the lead on a 2-run homer without that at-bat.”
Scoring runs wasn’t a problem for either team. Calaveras struck first in the opening inning with a double from senior Madison Clark, who stole third and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly by junior Laney Koepp.
The Wildcats tied the game in the bottom of the first with a solo home run and then took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second with a loud 2-run homer. Trailing by two, Calaveras scored twice in the third and the rally started with a one-out walk from Mossa. Bailie Clark then singled, and Madison Clark brought them both in with a double, which tied the game at 3-3.
But just like in the previous two innings, the Wildcats knocked a ball over the fence. A solo blast gave Sonora a 4-3 lead after three innings. In the top of the fourth, Johnson was able to score on a Wildcat error to tie the game at 4-4. In the top of the fifth, Mossa started things off with a triple and came around to score on a triple off the bat of Bailie Clark. Clark was able to score off of her hit with a Sonora error, which gave Calaveras a 6-4 lead. Madison Clark singled with no outs and promptly stole second and third and later scored to push Calaveras’ lead to 7-4.
Calaveras’ three-run lead didn’t last for long, as the Wildcats plated four in the bottom of the fifth, with three runs coming around to score on a bases loaded double. Trailing by one in the sixth, Calaveras was down to only four outs left before Bailie Clark smacked her go-ahead homer. Sonora ended up tying the game in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
Neither team scored in the eighth and in the top of the ninth, Laney Koepp got the rally started with a one-out single. Johnson followed with a single to put runners on first and second. With the go-ahead in scoring position, junior Brooke Nordahl had the chance to be the hero. Before Nordahl’s ninth inning at-bat, she had gone 0-4 and only had two hits in her previous 17 appearances. Nordahl came through with a single to drive in Koepp, which turned out to be the winning run.
“Ideally she’d be up a little higher in the lineup, but she’s been struggling a little bit and she’s had a hurt neck and been babying that a little bit and rightfully so,” Mike Koepp said of Nordahl. “That hit was big. She didn’t look great in her first at-bats; she was kind of feeling the ball and we talked to her about attacking the ball and being aggressive, instead of just worrying about contact.”
Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, the Wildcats were able to put runners at first and third with only one away. But the fly-out, throw-out from Bailie Clark ended the night and sent Calaveras back home to San Andreas with the 10-9 victory.
Bailie Clark finished the night 3 for 5 with a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs; Madison Clark went 3 for 5 with two doubles, scored twice, knocked in one and stole three bags; Johnson went 3 for 5 with a double and scored a run; Koepp scored a run and had an RBI; Mossa went 1 for 2 with a triple, walked twice and scored three times; and Nordahl had one RBI and stole a base.
In the circle, starting pitcher Macy Villegas went four innings and gave up three hits, six runs, walked three and struck out two. All three of the hits Villegas allowed left the yard. Harvey picked up the win, as the senior pitched five innings of relief and gave up three runs, two earned, on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
“She has that mentality of, ‘I’m just going to go out there, do my thing and whatever happens, happens,’” Koepp said about Harvey. “That’s a good attitude to have as a pitcher.”
Calaveras began its week with a 17-14 road victory over Lincoln, Tuesday afternoon in Stockton. Calaveras scored four times in the first, two in the second, third and fourth, five in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh. Laney Koepp went 2 for 4 with a triple, scored three times and drove in four; Bailie Clark went 2 for 4 with a triple, scored three times and had two RBIs; Harvey went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI; sophomore Izabella Tapia went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs; Mossa went 2 for 4 with a triple and scored twice; Madison Clark scored three times and had two RBIs; and Johnson had one RBI. Villegas picked up the win in the circle.
On Wednesday, Calaveras hosted Liberty Ranch and lost 5-1 in San Andreas. Calaveras scored in the bottom of the first, but the Hawks plated three in the third, one in the fourth and one in the seventh for the win. Koepp knocked in Bailie Clark for Calaveras’ lone run. Villegas pitched a complete game and took the loss.