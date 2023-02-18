Behind 48 combined points from Clifton and Malamed, Calaveras advances to the D4 semifinals
Calaveras beat Twelve Bridges 58-40 on Friday night in San Andreas. 

According to legendary boxer Mike Tyson, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.

There’s no doubt that the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos had a plan in place to try and stop the Calaveras High School senior duo of Jay Clifton and Elijah Malamed. Unfortunately for Twelve Bridges, the Rhinos were delivering jabs, while Clifton and Malamed were throwing haymakers.

Freshman Ryan Clifton takes a shot in the first quarter. 
Calaveras senior Merrick Strange pulls down a rebound in the first half. 
Calaveras' Braeden Orlandi drives to the paint in the first quarter. 
Elijah Malamed scored 22 points and made six 3-point baskets. 
Junior Corbin Curran scores in the second quarter. 
Calaveras senior Jay Clifton scored a game-high 26 points in the win over Twelve Bridges. 
Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton smiles late in the fourth quarter. 
Calaveras' bench reacts to another successful 3-pointer. 
Jay Clifton shoots a shot from downtown in the second half. 
