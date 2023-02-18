Behind 48 combined points from Clifton and Malamed, Calaveras advances to the D4 semifinals

According to legendary boxer Mike Tyson, everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.
There’s no doubt that the Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos had a plan in place to try and stop the Calaveras High School senior duo of Jay Clifton and Elijah Malamed. Unfortunately for Twelve Bridges, the Rhinos were delivering jabs, while Clifton and Malamed were throwing haymakers.
The two Calaveras sharpshooters finished the night by combining to score 48 of Calaveras’ 58 points to lead the Red Hawks to a 58-40 victory over Twelve Bridges in the second round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs on Friday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas.
Clifton scored a game-high 26 points, while Malamed scored 22 and recorded 18 of those points from 3-point land.
“When I’m shooting like that, I just want to shoot with no hesitation,” Malamed said. “If I catch it, I’m looking to shoot. Everyone hit me when I was open and got me to the right spots.”
Malamed is a player who seems to rise to the occasion when the lights are the brightest. During his junior year, he scored 32 points and made 10 3-point baskets in a semifinal loss to Venture Academy. Seeing Malamed have another memorable playoff performance put a smile on the face of Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton.
“He was huge for us tonight and we’ve been waiting for that,” Clifton said. “He’s always traditionally come on later in the year and this is the perfect time.”
With Clifton and Malamed leading the way offensively and Calaveras’ defense holding Twelve Bridges to an average of 10 points per quarter, the Red Hawks dominated from start to finish. And according to Clifton, the 18-point victory was one of the most well-rounded games his team has played all season.
“We did everything,” Clifton said. “No. 1: We came with the energy. No. 2: We came with confidence. No. 3: We followed the game plan. And No. 4: We buried our shots and executed our offense. We made a lot of good decisions, executed our offense and we got it to where we needed to tonight.”
Jay Clifton scored in the opening five seconds to begin the night and with 7:10 to play, Twelve Bridges tied the game at 2-2. Nearly a minute later, Malamed drained a 3-point basket from the corner and from that moment, the Red Hawks were in complete control.
Following Malamed’s trey, Calaveras went on to score seven more unanswered points and after the Rhinos hit a 3-point basket, the Hawks went on a 6-0 run to push their lead to 18-5 with 2:06 to play in the quarter. The opening eight minutes ended with Calaveras leading 18-10.
“We always say that we want to win two minutes at a time,” Malamed said.” We want to win the first two minutes and then win the next two minutes and then the next two minutes and we just take things two minutes at a time. Then you look up and you see that you are up by a lot, but you wanna keep it 0-0 in your head and try to win the next two minutes.”
Of Calaveras’ 18 points scored in the opening eight minutes, Clifton scored 10 of them and Malamed was responsible for the rest. That trend continued in the second quarter as again, Calaveras scored 18 and limited Twelve Bridges to 10 points. Malamed scored eight points, while Jay Clifton scored five, freshman Ryan Clifton hit a shot from downtown and junior Corbin Curran added two points in the paint. Calaveras ended the first half with an impressive 36-20 lead.
Malamed and Clifton continued their hot performance in the second half, as Malamed made two more shots from behind the arc and Clifton added five points. Senior Braeden Orlandi recorded three points and Calaveras outscored Twelve Bridges 14-9 and pushed its lead to 50-29 heading into the final eight minutes.
Clifton scored six of Calaveras’ eight points in the fourth quarter, with the other two coming from senior Merrick Strange. When the final buzzer sounded, Calaveras not only got to celebrate moving on to the semifinals, but also the fact that a spot in the state playoffs was clinched. And while Malamed is pleased knowing that regardless of what happens the next time that Calaveras takes the floor that there is at least one more guaranteed game, his focus is on chasing a blue section championship banner.
“State is really nice, and I love playing every single game with these guys, but for now we are just focused on sections and taking things one game at a time,” Malamed said.
Clifton led all scorers with 26 points; Malamed added 22; Ryan Clifton and Orlandi both scored three points; and Strange and Curran both scored two points in the victory.
Following the win, Kraig Clifton let his players know who the team standing in front of Calaveras and a trip to the section championship game is and it came as no surprise to any of the players that it’s No. 1 Union Mine (25-5).
On Friday night, Union Mine defeated the Sonora Wildcats 76-53 in El Dorado. Calaveras and Union Mine clashed once already this season in El Dorado and it was the Diamondbacks who walked off their home floor with a 62-59 victory. Kraig Clifton felt from the moment that the brackets were released that the road to Sacramento would have to go through Union Mine and he was correct.
“I am confident, but at the same time we need to be mature enough to respect our opponents,” Clifton said. “Union Mine is the real deal and they are No. 1 for a reason. But there is absolutely no reason why we can’t go in there and compete and give them all we’ve got.”
The clash with Union Mine will be the third time in the last four years that Calaveras reached the semifinal game (there were no playoffs in 2021 because of Covid). In each of those previous two trips, Calaveras came out on the losing end, which includes a tough 66-61 home loss to Venture Academy last year.
Malamed is hoping that having prior experience playing in the semifinal game will benefit his team when taking on Union Mine.
“We have that experience, and we know what it’s like to get so close and fail and not get there,” Malamed said. “This year we are hungrier and want to get there, so we are going to come out with more fire this time.”
Kraig Clifton has accomplished many things during his outstanding coaching career, but he has yet to reach a section title game. The veteran coach has reached the semifinal game five previous times and was handed losses by Venture Academy (2022), Sonora (2020), Placer (2018) and Modesto Christian (2012 and 2010).
Should Calaveras beat Union Mine, the Red Hawks would play for a section championship for the first time since 1983, when they lost to Benicia 85-51. Calaveras’ only section championship victory came in 1977 with a 77-67 win over Hughson.
Calaveras and Union Mine will play at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in El Dorado. The winner of Calaveras at Union Mine will take on the winner of No. 2 Venture Academy vs. No. 3 Marysville for the D4 title at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
“I just don’t want this to end because we love the people who we are spending our time with right now,” Clifton said. “But at the same time, we are pleased with getting to the state playoffs, but that’s not our ultimate goal. It was one of them, but we still have more that we want to reach, and we are going to give it all we’ve got.”
Scores: No. 1 Union Mine 76, No. 8 Sonora 53; No. 2 Venture Academy 87, No. 10 Orestimba 42; No. 3 Marysville 90, No. 6 Liberty Ranch 59; No. 4 Calaveras 58, No. 5 Twelve Bridges 40.