Second half surge sparks Calaveras win over Summerville

TUOLUMNE – Summerville appeared to have all of the momentum. After scoring a touchdown and tacking on a 2-point conversion with six seconds remaining in the first half, the Bears held an 8-6 lead over Calaveras. The small but boisterous Thorsted Field crowd was behind the home team and after 24 minutes of play, not much went Calaveras’ way.
Calaveras went into the locker room trailing by two and needed to return to the field a different team, or a loss to a Summerville squad for the first time since 2009 would be in its future.
In the final 24 minutes, Calaveras not only dominated Summerville on both sides of the ball, but outscored the Bears 21-0 en route to a 27-8 road victory Friday night in Tuolumne. The win was Calaveras’ first of the year.
“We know that Summerville is always harder to play at home,” Calaveras sophomore Braeden Orlandi said. “We came in and we got hit. In the second half, we had to fight back and we did.”
The last two times Calaveras played in Tuolumne, it was able to pick up victories, but not by more than a touchdown each time. For whatever reason, Summerville is a different team in front of its home crowd and Calaveras head coach Doug Clark reminded his players of that fact all week.
“We told the kids all week long that every time you go to Summerville, you are down two scores right off the bat,” Clark said. “They come to play all the time, especially at home. We preached all week long that this game is going to be physical and it always is here.”
The Calaveras players and coaches knew that if they wanted to bring a win back home, the main thing they needed to accomplish was to slow down Summerville’s star quarterback, Jaden Brocchini. Calaveras put pressure on Brocchini all night, but many times Brocchini turned into Houdini and escaped danger. However, Orlandi got to the Summerville quarterback for a 12-yard sack on the opening drive and that wasn’t the last time Calaveras’ No. 16 came into contact with Summerville’s No. 16.
Constant pressure on Brocchini eventually paid off and while the senior quarterback threw for 93 yards and a touchdown, the pass rush limited his time to make any magic happen.
“That was key for us defensively,” Clark said. “He’s a great player and he’s a key guy to their offense and we always needed to know where he was at and we had to figure a way to slow him down and our defense did a great job.”
Calaveras found the end zone first and that came with 7:12 in the second quarter. With the ball resting on the Summerville 1-yard line, junior quarterback Travis Byrd called his own number and followed the block of senior center Donivan Giangregorio for the short touchdown run right up the middle. Calaveras’ PAT was unsuccessful, which left the score at 6-0.
Following the Byrd touchdown, Calaveras junior linebacker Jake Hopper stepped in front of a Brocchini pass for an interception. But following the turnover in Summerville territory, Calaveras moved backwards with penalties and strong play from the Bear defensive unit and ended up punting the ball away.
Summerville had its best drive of the game late in the second quarter. The Bears marched down the field and converted on fourth down to keep the drive alive. With six seconds left, Brocchini threw a 1-yard touchdown pass and then Summerville added the 2-point conversion to take an 8-6 lead into the locker room.
Calaveras walked off the field without much chatter and didn’t appear to be a squad who was ready for the physical play they were met with for the opening two quarters. Calaveras needed a strong drive to begin the second half and it seemed that was happening, until Hopper coughed up the ball in Summerville territory for Calaveras’ only turnover of the night.
“I knew that I shouldn't be fumbling like that,” Hopper said. “I’m a strong, physical runner and I can’t be fumbling the ball.”
After Hopper’s fumble, life shot into the Calaveras players. The pads started smacking a little louder and a fire seemed to have been lit. Late in the third quarter with the ball on Summerville’s 20-yard line, Byrd threw a pass across his body right before being hit and connected in the corner of the end zone with senior Ty Ferrante for the score.
“I was trying to figure out how I was going to catch it, but I knew I was open and I came down with it,” Ferrante said of his first reception since his sophomore year.
Byrd added, “I saw the in-and-up was not open, so I knew the only other place to go was the corner and Ty went up and made a great catch.”
Although Calaveras could not add to its lead with a 2-point conversion, the touchdown pass was the play that put belief back on the visitors’ sideline.
“We just came into the second half with a lot more confidence,” Byrd said. “After we scored, we showed us, and them, that we were a better team.”
Clark added, “Our guys felt more and more comfortable as the game went on and you could see it in their attitudes. They just ended up making plays when they needed to and it’s back to good ’ol smashmouth Calaveras football.”
Calaveras extended its lead early in the fourth quarter with a 7-yard touchdown run by Hopper and Orlandi added the 2-point conversion. Orlandi found the end zone with 3:13 to play, as he also scored from seven yards out to give his team a 27-8 lead.
“They were feeding me the ball that whole drive and I kept thinking that I have to score,” Orlandi said. “That score was the nail in the coffin. You could tell by their body language that we had them.”
Orlandi led all rushers with 84 yards on 16 carries; Hopper rushed for 53 yards and a score; Clayton Moore had 31 yards; and Phoenix Nguyen rushed for 25 yards. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 194 yards on 50 attempts for 3.88 yards per carry. Byrd finished with 33 yards passing and one score. Defensively, Calaveras held Summerville to 60 yards rushing on 29 totes for 2.06 yards per carry.
“It showed me that we have heart,” Clark said. “We had lots of different kids in lots of different positions for multiple different reasons. I expected a slow start and I was just impressed that they continued to get better as the game went on. It’s overwhelming to see that as a coach.”
Calaveras (1-1 Mother Lode League) will next take on Argonaut at 7 p.m., April 2 in Jackson.