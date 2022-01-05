Bullfrogs pick up 10th win in 20-point victory

In their final game before the start of Mother Lode League play, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team captured their 10th win of the season by picking up a 20-point home victory.
The Bullfrogs knocked off the Pitman Pride 52-32 Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“This was a great team effort and I’m proud of everyone,” Bret Harte head coach Billy Reid said. “Everyone played well tonight and we played hard.”
The night couldn't have started any better for the Bullfrogs, as they outscored the Pride 14-0 in the first quarter. Senior Ally Stoy led the charge with six points, while junior Kayden Rolleri and junior Ashlin Arias each scored four points.
The Pride woke up and put seven points on the board in the second quarter, but Bret Harte’s offense didn’t slow down and added 11 points to go ahead 25-7 at halftime. Pitman had its best quarter after the half and outscored Calaveras 16-12. But in the final eight minutes, the Bullfrogs got 15 points and held the Pride to nine. Of Bret Harte’s 15 points scored in the fourth quarter, sophomore Makenna Tutthill scored six of them.
Stoy finished the night with a team-high 10 points; Tutthill and Arias each scored eight; sophomore Chase Silva scored seven points; Rolleri and Sophie Bouma each finished the night with six points; junior CJ DesBouillons scored five points; and senior guard Jaycee Davey scored two points in the win.
Bret Harte (10-4) will begin Mother Lode League play Friday against the Argonaut Mustangs in Jackson.