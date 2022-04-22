Detentions never led to any dates

I recently interviewed Logan and Anika Jodie, senior twins at Bret Harte High School. During our conversation, we started talking about certain aspects about high school, in particular, detentions.
And after talking with the Jodie twins about detention, it became clear that those two are having a very different high school experience than the one I had. Evidently, Logan and Anika have never, not once, got detention. Where I, on the other hand, collected detention time like a hoarder collected canned goods in preparation of Y2K. Teachers gave me detention slips like the pretty girls get Valentine’s Day cards.
Needless to say, yes, I spent my fair share of time in detention. And out of all the many detention slips that I received—none of which were my fault by the way—I believe my first was perhaps my most memorable.
It was early in my freshman year, and I was still getting used to high school life. And like many high school boys, my attention wasn’t always 100% focused on my studies. No, my focus, more often than not, would be directed at a whole new crop of girls who, for the most part, I avoided like the plague. Yes, I felt that the stare from afar approach was much more of a foolproof plan, rather than actually engaging and talking to someone of the opposite sex. As you can imagine, this strategy was about as useful as a screen door on a submarine.
It didn’t take too long for me to find a girl who I thought would be my soulmate and we dated all four years of high school. Well, I liked to think that we dated, I just never told her that we were an item. Anyway, I digress. This young lady and I were both in the same freshman English class and, wouldn’t you know it, our desks were side-by-side. This was my opportunity to woo her with my talking good skills and one-liners.
To say that this girl and I rolled in different social circles would be an understatement. You see, she was in the “Tall and Athletic Babe’s Club,” while I was the founding member and president of the “Watch ‘Seinfeld,’ Ski into a Lodge and get an F- on a Report Card Club.” Yes, it was a very exclusive club. Oh, and the F-, that’s a story for another time.
Everyday I’d go to English, I’d try to come up with a reason to talk to her. As the weeks went by, we began talking more and more. Heck, at one point, I’m pretty sure she even knew my name. About a month into our freshman year, we had a really good conversation going. Unfortunately, it was in the middle of class and our teacher, Mrs. Gleason felt it would be better if we didn’t talk and focused on whatever she was teaching. I know, the audacity.
Well, I chose not to listen to the teacher, and we continued to have our conversation. After a second warning, Mrs. Gleason had enough and wrote my dream girl a detention. And my 14-year-old brain took this as an opportunity to show how devoted I was to this girl, and I had the perfect plan that would result in her falling madly in love with me.
After the detention slip was presented to her, I fearlessly stood up and made a bold declaration in front of everybody. Now, my memory is a bit fuzzy, as this event took place 20 years ago, but I’d like to believe it went something like this …
“Mrs. Gleason, please excuse me for my outburst, but I cannot and will not be silent any longer,” I said as if I was Robin Williams in “Dead Poets Society.” “For a great tragedy has taken place today, and while a lesser man may take the option of sitting back and cowering in the face of fear, I am not that man. You see, this young lady was not merely speaking to herself, for if she were, that would be the sweetest monolog ever to be spoken. But nay, ’twas no monologue, as I too was involved. Thus, a conversation meant for two has taken place. And why should one end of a dialog be punished and the other set free? That is why I say to you, if written discipline is to be handed out, I must request that I too be one of the recipients. For, I would rather have a clean conscience for the rest of my days and serve my punishment, rather than to be a free man, knowing that the stocks made for two are being occupied by only one.”
Again, I’m a bit fuzzy on what I actually said, but I’d like to believe that it was somewhere in the realm of that. Anyway, after I delivered my message, Mrs. Gleason looked at me like a monkey trying to do a math problem. She quickly snapped out of it and granted my request for detention. She gave me my detention slip and I sat back down at my desk and expected my dream girl to have hearts in her eyes and for her to say three beautiful words: “I love you.”
She did say three words, however, not the three I longed for: “You’re an idiot.”
After class, I stayed behind. After all the students had left the room, I walked up to Mrs. Gleason, handed the detention slip back to her and said, “Here you go. I didn’t really want detention. I was just trying to impress a girl.”
For the second time in the day, she looked at me as if I was trying to sell her magic beans. Mrs. Gleason had been a good teacher for many years, and she had heard and seen just about everything. Yet, I’m fairly certain she had never come across a student who was as clueless as I was at that moment. She denied my offer to return the detention and I left the room confused as to why no part of my plan worked out the way I hoped.
No, that was not my last detention. No, the girl and I did not end up together. And no, that wasn’t the last time I did something foolish to attract the attention of the opposite sex. But in a four-year span of having more detention hours than Daddy Warbucks had money, it was a pretty memorable way to start.