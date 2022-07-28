Tom DeLappe retires after 26 years of coaching Calaveras baseball

After 26 years of being associated with Calaveras High School baseball, longtime coach Tom DeLappe has decided to leave the dugout. He exits the Calaveras baseball program as the only coach to lead his team to a section championship, which was captured in May.
DeLappe’s Calaveras career includes coaching over 650 players, reaching the section championship three times and capturing one coveted blue banner.
DeLappe knew heading into the 2022 season that it would be his final as head coach, and while he’s at peace with that decision, not going to the baseball diamond next spring will bring on a very unfamiliar feeling.
“I’ll probably realize that next year, come February when it’s time to get back out here,” DeLappe said about it officially hitting him that he’s no longer Calaveras’ head coach. “I knew it was time to probably move on. I’ve been doing this for a long time, and it’s a lot of work to run the program, and we kind of let it slack a little this year with the field maintenance. But you have field maintenance issues, you have to order the gear, you have to deal with the high school, you have to deal with the parks and rec, and you have to deal with the league. It just comes to be a drag on everything you are doing. I’ll miss the coaching a lot; I enjoy working with the kids. I just get tired of the administrative stuff that goes along with the job.”
DeLappe grew up a fan of baseball and eventually played at California State University, Fresno. Injuries prevented him from playing as much as he would have liked, and after his days at Fresno State were over DeLappe didn’t have any reason to be around baseball. For 10 years, DeLappe’s only time spent on the diamond was as a community softball player. And although he was not associated with baseball during that 10-year absence, the love of the game never left him.
“I missed the game,” DeLappe said. “It’s a great game, and I was able to learn from some good guys.”
In 1996, an offer was thrown DeLappe’s way from former Calaveras baseball coaches Gene Christensen and Dave Seawell. And much like in “The Godfather,” the offer was one that he couldn’t refuse. DeLappe was asked if he had any interest in coaching the Calaveras junior varsity team. And after he got it cleared by his employer, DeLappe officially became a part of the Calaveras baseball program.
“It was a pretty easy decision, and once I got it cleared by work, it was fine,” DeLappe said.
After accepting the position in 1996, DeLappe hasn’t been away from Calaveras baseball. And while he was excited to be back involved with baseball, not even DeLappe thought he’d still be coaching over 25 years later.
“I didn’t think I’d still be doing it this long,” he said. “It just kind of happened.”
DeLappe made the switch from the junior varsity team to the varsity squad in 2002. In 2006, current Calaveras softball coach and athletic director Mike Koepp took over as head coach. In 2012, Koepp moved from the baseball field to the softball diamond, and DeLappe, after 10 years as a varsity assistant, took over the role as head coach.
“As the assistant coach, it’s easier because you don’t have as much to do and you just coach,” DeLappe said. “You deal with the kids, and you don’t have to deal with any other garbage that goes on with administering a team.”
The longer DeLappe coached, the more the idea of having to step away became a reality. In 2020, he called up a young group of players to the varsity squad and was confident that an early showing to the varsity life would help those players in a year or two.
“That was part of the thinking,” he said. “We knew that when they were freshmen that they were solid. I brought them all up as sophomores so they could get varsity experience. We knew they were going to be successful, so I started working with them as sophomores to get them to a position where they could be very competitive at this level, which they are.”
Unfortunately, the 2020 season came to an end after just nine games, as COVID-19 shut things down for nearly a year. With all the changes and uncertainties surrounding the future of athletics because of Covid, DeLappe wondered if his plan to retire might come earlier than he originally anticipated.
“It was hard,” the coach said about trying to navigate through Covid. “I think it got a lot of guys thinking about why they are still out here. The politics that went along with Covid and the school districts didn’t make a lot of sense for a lot of people, and there are coaches out there who quit at that time. Had it not had this group coming up, I probably would have hung it up back then.”
DeLappe decided to stay the course and, in hindsight, it was the right decision. In the shortened 2021 season, Calaveras went 13-2. And in his final season as Calaveras’ head coach, his San Andreas squad went 28-4, while capturing the Mother Lode League championship with a 14-1 record. Calaveras then won the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship game with a 9-7, 11-inning victory over Marysville.
In 10 years as head coach, DeLappe’s overall varsity record was 119-110-1, while going 82-65 in the Mother Lode League. His only official league title came in 2022.
“It’s been a fulfilling 26 years,” he said. “I really enjoy working with the kids. I work with the kids in the summer one-on-one and that’s probably the most fulfilling thing that we do. We sit around and talk baseball and work on stuff. I’ve met a lot of people; we have some great sponsors, and this is a great community that supports Calaveras High.”
DeLappe is not the only Calaveras coach leaving the program. After 10 years as a Calaveras coach—nine of which were spent on the varsity level—assistant coach Donald Durham is also hanging it up. Along with coaching at Calaveras, Durham coached little league and he also coached for the Calaveras Jr. Reds football program.
“Donald has been a great asset to the program,” DeLappe said. “He’s here pretty much every day. He’s helped us with our projects and if we work on weekends, he’s out here. He’s been awesome and he’s been a great student of the game. He’s improved his knowledge and his ability to work with the kids over the years. He’s been instrumental in helping some of these kids fine tune their swings.”
After spending 26 years involved with Calaveras baseball, DeLappe has seen many young boys turn into men with families of their own. And for him, one of the most rewarding aspects of coaching has been to see those former players and to see them become contributing members of whatever community they are a part of.
“It’s very rewarding,” DeLappe said. “We’ve had a number of kids who have come through the program who are doing very well out there, and we’ve had some who have had some hiccups along the way. I always consider the kids who play for me a family. They can screw up and go bad, or they can do good, and they’ll always be a part of the family. They’ll always have a place with me.”
With his baseball life now complete, the outgoing coach will have time in the spring to focus on other things. There are the obvious ones, such as being a grandfather. But while he may no longer be working on the swings of high school baseball players, that doesn’t mean he won’t be working on his own swing out on the links.
“That’s the goal,” DeLappe said. “I’d like to get out there and play some more golf. There are some golf trips that I’d like to go on in the spring that I couldn’t do before and also play in some tournaments.”