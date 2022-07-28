 Skip to main content
Calaveras Baseball
Going, going, gone

Tom DeLappe retires after 26 years of coaching Calaveras baseball

'I’ll miss the coaching a lot; I enjoy working with the kids,' – Tom DeLappe

Tom DeLappe retires after 26 years of coaching Calaveras baseball
Tom DeLappe helped guide the Calaveras High School baseball program to its first CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championship in May. DeLappe began coaching at Calaveras in 1996.

After 26 years of being associated with Calaveras High School baseball, longtime coach Tom DeLappe has decided to leave the dugout. He exits the Calaveras baseball program as the only coach to lead his team to a section championship, which was captured in May.

DeLappe’s Calaveras career includes coaching over 650 players, reaching the section championship three times and capturing one coveted blue banner.

