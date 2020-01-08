Bullfrogs are getting hot with league looming

After beating Golden Sierra 63-34 Tuesday night in Angels Camp, the Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team has now won five of its last six games. And in those five wins, the average score is 58.4-39.2. During that stretch, Bret Harte’s only loss came in a one-point defeat to Big Valley Christian.
Bret Harte had no problems scoring right out of the gate against Golden Sierra. At the end of the first quarter, the Bullfrogs built a 17-4 lead and at halftime, was ahead 35-19. Bret Harte outscored Golden Sierra 28-15 in the final 16 minutes for the win.
“We were more fundamentally sound tonight,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said. “We are starting to understand where the ball is supposed to go, when the shots are supposed to go up and understand the situation. They are getting that in some good, game time situations. We are improving in all aspects. They are learning and every day we keep getting better.”
Junior Luka Miro had a strong night with 24 points, two rebounds, one steal and one assist; senior Jaden Bitner had 15 points and six rebounds; Kaden Palmer had six points, four assists, seven rebounds, one block and one steal; sophomore Erik Trent scored six points, dished five assists, had four boards and one block; Caden Ding had four points, four assists and four rebounds; Tanner Gerhart pulled down seven rebounds and had two points; and Karol Okulski had four points in the win.
On Jan. 4, Bret Harte hit the road and knocked off Mariposa 63-48. After each team scored 11 in the first quarter, Bret Harte outscored the Grizzlies 23-16 in the second period. Bret Harte added 21 points in the third quarter and held on for the 15-point win.
“Mariposa has a small gym and it’s super loud and feels like a league game,” Barnett said. “The crowd is really into it and it’s a heated environment. We went in there and played well. We played strong, didn’t let the physicality over take us and we made the shots and plays when we needed to in order to get that victory.”
Bitner led the Bullfrogs with 21 points to go with his six rebounds; Trent scored 16 points, had five rebounds, five steals and five assists; Miro scored 11 with five boards, one steal and three assists; and Palmer recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bret Harte (8-8) has two more tough games on its schedule before the start of Mother Lode League play on Jan. 14. On Friday, Bret Harte hosts Oakdale (10-5) at 7 p.m., and then will head to Galt on Saturday to take on Liberty Ranch (7-10) at 12 p.m.
“Having these extra two games will be nice and then we’ve got Sunday and Monday to recuperate and get ready for Amador,” Barnett said.