Sluggish Calaveras finds a way to beat Oakdale by eight

ATWATER – Perhaps there was still some tryptophan in the system of the Calaveras boys’ basketball team from the turkey they ate at Thanksgiving dinner, because they seemed a bit sleepy when they took on the Oakdale Mustangs Saturday night.
Calaveras’ offense didn’t wake up until the fourth quarter and its defense fell asleep late in the game. Even with a fourth-quarter scare from Oakdale, Calaveras was able to hold on for a 48-40 win to push its record to 3-0.
After the game, the Calaveras players sat inside their small locker room and the mood didn’t suggest they just won a game. It was obvious that the Calaveras players were pleased to get the win, but unhappy with their overall performance.
“We got the win, which we are happy about, but we know we can’t play like that again, or we are not going to beat a lot of teams,” Calaveras junior Elijah Malamed said.
Calaveras has only played three games in the 2021-22 season and all three have resulted in victories. Head coach Kraig Clifton doesn’t feel that the performance he saw from his players against Oakdale was any indication of what his team will be as the season progresses, but the veteran coach knows there can’t be many more games like the one against the Mustangs.
“I’m hoping this is just a bump in the road and I think it’s just a bump in the road, but it is concerning,” Clifton said. “Obviously, I don’t want to make a habit out of playing like this. We have to figure out what we are going to do so that this doesn’t happen again.”
Both teams had trouble scoring points in the opening eight minutes. With 3:37 to play in the first quarter, Calaveras was trailing 4-2, but took the lead with a Malamed 3-point basket. Junior Jay Clifton followed with an and-1 basket and he converted the free throw to put his team up 8-4. The opening period ended with Calaveras leading 8-6.
Malamed feels that the slow start stems from a lackluster practice the day before.
“We can look back on this game and see what was wrong and it was definitely because of our practice yesterday,” Malamed said. “We didn’t show up the way we should have (at practice) and it definitely translated into the game.”
Oakdale tied things up at 8-8 early in the second quarter, but Calaveras got the lead back with a 3-point basket from sophomore Earl Wood and two free throws from Clifton. Wood drained another basket from downtown later in the quarter and Malamed scored in the paint to push Calaveras’ lead to 18-10 with 3:45 to play in the half. Calaveras went into the locker room with a 19-12 lead.
Scoring for both teams was an issue in the third quarter. Calaveras scored nine points, while Oakdale could only answer with seven. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras led 28-19.
Calaveras' offense finally began to click early in the fourth quarter. Jay Clifton was aggressive to the basket and scored multiple times in the paint, while Malamed and Merrick Strange contributed to the scoring. After back-to-back baskets from Jay Clifton and Malamed, Calaveras led 39-24 with four minutes to play.
“I’d like to see that all the time, obviously,” Clifton said about the positive offensive production from his team in the fourth quarter. “I don’t know if we ran our offense better; we made our shots and made some better passes and decisions. Other than that, it wasn't a pretty night by any stretch.”
Calaveras’ 15-point lead didn’t last for long. Oakdale went on a 10-0 run and with 1:46 to play, Calaveras had no momentum and a slim 5-point lead.
“There was a lack of communication going on and we just had to lock in, get it together and realize what we had to do to keep the lead,” Malamed said.
Malamed hit a big 3-point basket in the corner to give Calaveras a little extra breathing room with just over a minute to play. Oakdale responded with a 3-point basket of its own, but opted to foul and send Calaveras to the free throw line, which helped out the San Andreas squad. Clifton, Malamed and Noah Cardenas added points from the charity stripe and Calaveras held on for the 48-40 win.
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with 19 points; Malamed scored 14; Wood finished with six points; Braeden Orlandi and Strange each scored three; Cardenas scored two; and Thomas Davison scored one point in the win.
Calaveras began its week with a 58-38 road win over Dixon. Jay Clifton led the way with 29 points and six rebounds; Malamed had 17 points and hit five shots from downtown; and Orlandi had a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Calaveras went 14 for 14 from the free throw line and Orlandi was a perfect 8 for 8.
“It was a good night for us,” Clifton said. “We improved defensively and in rebounding.”
Calaveras (3-0) will take part in the Riverbank Tournament Dec. 2-4 in Riverbank. Calaveras won the Riverbank Tournament in 2019.