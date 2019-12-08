Calaveras cruises to become Galt Tournament champions

Calaveras had to put up a fight to reach the championship game of the Galt Tournament. But once it got there, Calaveras’ girls’ basketball team had no problem winning it all. Calaveras knocked off Stagg 60-34 to win the Galt Tournament championship Saturday afternoon in Galt.
“It was a good team win and we got solid contribution from girls throughout the lineup,” Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed said. “Overall, it was just nice to get some games under our belt. We have a tough slate of games coming up in the next month and we’re looking forward to it.”
After the first quarter, Calaveras led Stagg 11-7, but then put up 21 points in the second quarter to build a 32-15 halftime lead. Calaveras began the second half by outscoring Stagg 17-8 and then cruised in the fourth quarter to the 60-34 victory.
For the second game in a row, Calaveras senior Gabriella Malamed led her team in scoring with 13 points; Madison Clark, Vanessa Baysinger and LoLo Wyllie each scored 10 points; Brooke Nordahl scored seven; Skyler Cooper and Bailie Clark each scored three points; while Piper Garcia and Muriel Strange scored two points each in the win.
Madison Clark was named to the all-tournament team, while Malamed was the tournament MVP. Malamed finished the three-day tournament with 27 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and six steals.