Power hitting: Calaveras softball scores 15 against Argonaut

A six-run first inning was all Calaveras softball needed to push its 2021 Mother Lode League record to 5-0 with a 15-5 home victory over the Argonaut Mustangs Wednesday evening in San Andreas. Calaveras collected 14 hits, five of which went for extra bases in the 10-run win.
After scoring six times in the bottom of the first, Calaveras added two in the second and seven in the fourth. Argonaut scored its first run in the fourth and then plated four in the fifth, but Calaveras’ lead was too much to overcome.
“We came out and kind of put it on them right away and that kind of crushed them a little bit,” Calaveras head coach Mike Koepp said. “We had some good at-bats the first time through the lineup and then we fell into a little bit of a rut. We realized we needed to finish things out and not give away at-bats or outs. We did some good things today.”
After five games, Calaveras has outscored its opponents 75-15 for an average score of 15-3. With so many contests ending in a blowout, Calaveras senior Angelina DeLeon tries to focus on finding ways to improve herself as a way to not allow herself to not be mentally in the game.
“We just have to focus on the little things,” DeLeon said. “There is always something we can work on to improve with each pitch.”
With an offense that averages 15 runs a game, a lot of pressure is being taken off of sophomore starting pitcher Macy Villegas. But regardless of the score, Villegas tries to be aggressive and not allow the score to dictate too much the way she throws.
“I try to keep it 0-0 in my mind all the time,” Villegas said. “I might try a new pitch, but I don’t do things that would result in a walk or a hit. It’s not the end of the day if I do walk somebody, but I’d rather just strike them out and not allow any runs.”
Villegas is not a power pitcher. Rather, she focuses on throwing strikes and allowing her defense to make plays behind her. Against Argonaut, Calaveras only had one error, which came with two outs in the top of the fifth.
“I know that if I’m behind in the count and I throw one right down the middle, my defense has my back and that gives me comfort while I’m pitching,” Villegas said.
Villegas picked up the win in the circle, which is her fifth of the year. She went four-plus innings, allowing three runs on two hits while walking four and striking out three. Villegas was replaced in the fifth by sophomore Laney Koepp, who gave up one hit, two runs and walked two.
DeLeon had another strong day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, triple, while knocking in two and scoring three times. Junior Madison Clark also went 3 for 4 and legged out a triple, scored twice and knocked in two. Junior catcher Emily Johnson went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and one run scored; sophomore Bailie Clark scored two runs and had a hit; Koepp knocked in three and scored a run; Reese Mossa had two RBIs; Camryn Harvey scored and had an RBI; Brooke Nordahl scored twice; and senior Destiney Key had an RBI and scored a run.
“We are where I thought we’d be right now,” Mike Koepp said. “We are taking some good at-bats and we are getting some more production out of some girls than I expected to. I don’t think we’ve faced a cupcake pitcher either. I think the pitching in our league is decent. I like where we are at and we are going to continue to work and I hope other teams continue to challenge us. That’s what we want.”
Calaveras (5-0 Mother Lode League) will take on the Summerville Bears at 4 p.m., Friday in Tuolumne.