Chalk talk: Coach discusses the summer and future of Bret Harte cross country

On Monday evening, Calaveras Enterprise sports editor Guy Dossi spoke with Bret Harte head cross country coach Vicky Johnson at Murphys Park before practice. The two spoke about the upcoming season, what training over the summer was like and how she trains runners with different capabilities.
Guy Dossi: It’s no secret that last year was different than anything we’ve ever had before. Firstly, the season was in the spring, so that right off the bat makes it an odd year. But there were also only a few meets, and the league championship was different because not everybody could race against everybody. So, with that said, how good does it feel that you get to start a season as if it’s just another regular season?
Vicky Johnson: It’s excellent. We are excited to have a full schedule. There are still a few meets that are up in the air because we don’t have the exact times. But overall, it’s an exciting way to start. We’ll now have to convince the kids, who I think are waiting to come out to see if it will happen or it won’t happen.
GD: I imagine you don’t want runners showing up on the first day of practice without having run over the summer. What was your summer training like?
VJ: We have conditioning twice a week. One day a week we’re at Murphys Park, where we can go on a long run and, one day, we are at Bret Harte, which we try to introduce (running in) Angels Camp. We’ve mainly had some of the newer kids come out, but just a small handful. It’s anywhere between two people to eight people. We did have a running camp last week, and we had about 10 people come out. We had to change it from an overnight camp, but we did get a few kids out for that.
GD: Summer numbers are always low for every sport, because students may have jobs or go on vacation. So do you expect more kids will come out to join the team when school is officially back in session?
VJ: Our summertime numbers have always been considerably lower, like a fifth to a quarter of what would normally come out. All we can hope for is not having smoke and not having a heat wave, because that always chases them away.
GD: Last year, your girls’ team really showed some good things, and you have a top runner in Kadyn Rolleri returning. Barring injuries or any other unforeseen accident, do you feel you have a girls’ team who could make a run at the league title?
VJ: Yes, I do. We just have to have that consistent five, and we’d really like to have seven runners. Really, it’s all about who comes out the first day of practice. We know who is registered, but it’s our seniors or juniors who haven’t quite got all their paperwork in yet, so we are still waiting for that to happen. All the kids have to have a physical and be cleared before they can condition or do any kind of sport.
GD: I took a look at your schedule, and there are a lot of meets but nothing major for the first few weeks of the season. Did you do it that way so your runners could be comfortable when it’s time to race, rather than having something right off the bat?
VJ: Yes, I did it that way. If we had been training for a month already, it would be a different situation. But we haven’t. To jump into a race within the first five or seven days of practice would be pretty daunting for new runners. Runners who have been running are usually eager and excited, but one has to be careful. Our season is 12 weeks long, and we want to keep them going all the way through the end. If we do too much early on, we get injuries and get burned out. Plus, it’s hot and smoky. We are trying to edge them along carefully and keep them enthusiastic, so they’ll stay the whole season.
GD: You must have runners with all different kinds of abilities. Do you train them all the same, or do you have different groups that train differently, so each runner can advance at their own pace?
VJ: We have our ‘A, B, and C’ groups. ‘A’ would usually be those who are varsity and have a couple of years of running experience under their belt and have done some sport or running over the summer. They will put in slightly higher miles and a little more of the speed and tempo work. Our ‘B’ runners are the ones who run a little bit and are athletically strong. They are the emerging runners, which would be a freshman going into being a sophomore. And then we have the ‘C,’ who are new runners who have never run before and maybe a mile is as far as they can go. We have those three groups, and we plan workouts accordingly.