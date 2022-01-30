How sweet it is: Calaveras wrestling captures another section championship banner

Having the blues has never been an issue for the Calaveras High School wrestling team. After going 5-0 in the Mother Lode League and collecting its 14th consecutive MLL dual championship, Calaveras added yet another blue section championship banner to its already massive collection.
On Saturday, Calaveras won its 15th CIF Sac-Joaquin Section dual championship. Calaveras entered the event as the No. 1 seed and beat Rosemont in the championship round to become the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division IV champions at Natomas High School in Sacramento.
Calaveras may have ended the week in celebration, but it was a long road to get to that point. One week earlier, Calaveras wrestled three Mother Lode League matches in one day. Two days later, Calaveras hosted Bret Harte for senior night. And then two days after that, Calaveras beat the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne to capture the league dual championship.
When Calaveras beat Rosemont 72-12 for the section championship, it was the sixth match the San Andreas squad wrestled in seven days.
“I think my team wrestled like they were hungry for something,” Calaveras first-year head coach Andrew Garcia said. “I told them we’d have a lot of wrestling to do in a short amount of time and not one of them shied away from the challenge. In fact, most of them wanted to be the two seed so that we could wrestle twice on Saturday.”
Because Calaveras was the No. 1 seed in the division IV brackets, all that needed to be done was to beat Rosemont and the banner would be brought back home to Mike Flock Gym. Not only did Calaveras beat Rosemont, but it did so in a dominating fashion.
Calaveras won 11 matches by pin and one by forfeit in the 106-pound match. Calaveras’ only loss came in a forfeit at the 195-pound match and a pin in the 220-pound match. Lexy Beadles (113 pounds), Cody Ferrante (120), Austin Klith (126), Cody Batterton (132), Chris Ortega (138), Kyle Hayes (145), Colton Munniks (152), Garrett Randolph (160), Carlos “CJ” Meza (170), Scott Beadles (182) and Alberto Molina (HWT) all picked up victories via pin.
For Garcia, he has not only accomplished something that not many coaches can say they’ve done, especially in their first year at the helm. Garcia not only won a section championship as a Calaveras wrestler, but now he has won one as a coach.
“Winning a section championship as a wrestler was one of the most surreal and intense feelings I’ve ever had,” Garcia said. “The feeling of all your hard work for a blue banner finally paying off is such a surreal feeling. And now that I’m coaching, not only to carry on a legacy set by decades before me, but to just win one of my own in my first-year coaching was unlike anything I can put into words. I’m blessed and blessed to be able to coach such a wonderful group of young adults.”
Calaveras’ season is far from over. On Feb. 5, Calaveras will compete in the Mother Lode League tournament at Bud Castle Gyn in Sonora and then will take part in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section divisional tournament on Feb. 11.