Magical outings lead to landing goal bass, more

Toward the middle of the summer, I received a call from a longtime friend, Dean Korbelik. He expressed his interest in bass fishing and wanted to go out on the lake with me for an evening of fishing. It was a great time and was nice to get caught up. We were out to learn new techniques and to expand his knowledge of bass fishing. But his primary goal was to catch the bigger fish. Up to this point, his personal best was just over 5 pounds, which is a respectable sized fish in the world of bass fishing. I knew we could reach that mark and exceed it; it was just a matter of time.
The heat of summer can be a grueling time of year to catch these better-than-average fish, but we remained positive and kept hitting the water in search of something great. There are many traits needed to hook and land the trophy fish that roam the waters of New Melones Reservoir, with patience and persistence being at the top of the list. Luckily, Dean implements both traits, making him destined for success.
By the end of one of our outings, we found it. It was a magical happening in which we boated numerous quality fish. But, “the one” still eluded us.
Knowing we had a short window of opportunity to capitalize on this magic – with fishing, conditions can change overnight – we scheduled to come back a few days later. Picking up where we left off is when the true magic unfolded. With the correct casting angle, the perfect amount of wind and the sunlight high, we witnessed a true giant completely smash the lure as it crawled through and past the designated target.
Dean swung on the fish and the battle ensued. After a few moments of terror while the fish thrashed to the surface and surged deep toward cover, we were able to hoist it into the net. Our mission was accomplished, as the fish’s weight teetered around the 6-pound mark.
The day would have been a complete success if we didn’t catch any more, but the greatness didn’t stop there. As the evening rolled in, we found ourselves fishing with just as much intent as when we started. Working down the shoreline, we anticipated another strike. Dean said, “One is going to take here any minute,” and, man, was he right. Only a few moments later, another giant bass grabbed his lure and pulled it under.
At first glance, I thought it was just another quality fish. But after a second look, I raced for the net. We landed it and laughed with slight hysteria, as we realized it might be bigger than the other. The scale peaked at 6.48 pounds and solidified a new personal best.
We have our work cut out for us now, but I believe with the same level of commitment and dedication, we will continue to raise the bar and best our personal goals.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.