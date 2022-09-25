Bullfrog runners took part in the Truckee Invitational

After competing in the first Mother Lode League cross country meet of the season, the Bret Harte High School cross country team hit the road and took part in the Truckee Cross Country Invite on Sept. 24 in Truckee. Bret Harte was one of 28 teams at the invite.
As a team, the Bullfrogs placed 14th (360) in the varsity boys’ race, with Galena (57) taking first, followed by Spanish Springs (75), Douglas (125), Carson (150) and Mountain View (156) in the top five.
Mountain View’s Evan Markelz placed first in the 5,000-meter race with his time of 16:26. Bret Harte senior Winter Whittle placed 22nd (18:11); freshman Peyton Heermance placed 72nd (20:28); freshman Joshua Schuler placed 110th (22:47); freshman Robert Carrillo-Wright placed 113th (23:57); freshman Jace McLaughlin placed 117th (24:47); and freshman David Willey placed 118th (24:50).
In the varsity girls’ standings, Bret Harte placed seventh (225). Galena took first (35), followed by Carson (45), Mountain View (90), Spanish Springs (98) and Pleasant Grove (189) to complete the top five. Galena’s Eleanor Raker placed first overall in 19:08.
Junior Bullfrog Addy Heermance placed 20th (22:01); senior Kadyn Rolleri placed 21st (22:02); junior Aurora Lewis placed 62nd (24:08): junior Skylar Mayers placed 71st (24:40); freshman Ayla Jodie placed 76th (24:59); sophomore Lilly O’Geen placed 98th (26:23); sophomore Sophia Keirns placed 107th (28:39); senior Morgan Greene placed 109th (29:43); and junior Taylee McDainel placed 110th (29:58).