Bullfrog runners took part in the Truckee Invitational
Buy Now
Guy Dossi/Calaveras Enterprise file photo

After competing in the first Mother Lode League cross country meet of the season, the Bret Harte High School cross country team hit the road and took part in the Truckee Cross Country Invite on Sept. 24 in Truckee. Bret Harte was one of 28 teams at the invite.

As a team, the Bullfrogs placed 14th (360) in the varsity boys’ race, with Galena (57) taking first, followed by Spanish Springs (75), Douglas (125), Carson (150) and Mountain View (156) in the top five.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.