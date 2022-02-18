Bullfrogs take advantage of first trip to the postseason in nine years

Nobody wearing a Bret Harte High School uniform had ever participated in a high school playoff game. Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett had never coached in a playoff game. In fact, the last time the Bullfrogs were in the postseason, every current Bret Harte player was under 10 years old.
But Bret Harte’s dry spell of nearly a decade of playoff absence not only came to an end, but the Bullfrogs will get to play at least one more game. In Bret Harte’s first trip to the postseason since 2013, the No. 5 Bullfrogs picked up a 53-34 home victory over the No. 12 Buckingham Charter Knights in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section division V playoffs Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“It’s huge, regardless of where we are,” Barnett said after the 19-point win. “Just getting into the playoffs was a goal and at the beginning of the season, we saw ourselves as a potential playoff team. And now that it’s here, we came out and played a good first quarter and a pretty good third quarter and showed that we can play in the playoffs.”
Erik Trent is one of Bret Harte’s senior players who was thrilled to finally get the chance to play in the playoffs. And to get to play on the home hardwood was just an added bonus.
“Since my sophomore year, we’ve been wanting to get to the playoffs and that’s something that every team wants to do,” Trent said. “When we found out the news that we’d be playing at home, we all got excited because we knew we had a possibility to win.”
Even though no Bret Harte player had ever been in a playoff game before, the inexperienced postseason squad didn’t show any early signs of nervousness. With a 4-3 lead, the Bullfrogs went on a 7-0 run with a 3-point basket from senior Vincent Tiscornia, a layup from senior Kenny Scott and points in the paint from Trent. In the final two minutes of the opening quarter, Trent, Tiscornia and senior Bradey Tutthill all scored one bucket and at the end of the quarter, the Bullfrogs had a 17-7 lead.
“It’s important to get going early on and to show them that we are here to stay and that we aren’t just a team you can walk all over,” Trent said.
Bret Harte’s offensive momentum carried over into the early portion of the second quarter, as junior Jaden Stritenberger scored six points and Trent added a basket with a long jumper. With 5:11 to play in the half, the Bullfrogs led 25-9.
With a 16-point lead, Bret Harte had a chance to possibly deliver a knockout blow. Instead, Buckingham Charter went on a 12-3 run and at the midway point, cut the deficit to seven.
“It’s happened all season,” Barnett said about his team allowing opponents back into games.
“We’ve had this opportunity where we’ve had games where we are playing so well and then it’s almost like we relax and try to just maintain, and then we turn it on again. It’s frustrating; I’m not going to lie. I’m glad that they regrouped and were able to sustain through the rest of the game.”
The score remained close early in the third quarter and the Bullfrogs led by eight with 5:20 on the clock. And that’s when the game turned around. Bret Harte went on to outscore the Knights 15-3 the rest of the quarter. During the run, perhaps the biggest shots came from the youngest player on the floor. Sophomore Jake Archer drained three shots from downtown, with his final coming at the buzzer. Archer’s 3-point baskets helped give Bret Harte a 47-27 lead heading into the final eight minutes of play.
“It’s great to see the younger guys step up and hit big shots like that,” Trent said of Archer’s strong third quarter.
With a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter, Bret Harte had the game in hand and even though the Bullfrogs only scored six points, losing the large lead was never an issue.
Tiscornia finished the night with a team-high 13 points; Stritenberger scored 11; Trent scored 10 points; Archer scored all nine of his points in the third quarter; Noah Adams and Bradey Tutthill each scored four points; and Scott finished the night with two points.
For the first time in his coaching career, Barnett got to talk to his team in the locker room after winning a playoff game. And while there were young players in the room who were excited to be a part of the journey, it was the seniors who Barnett was most happy for, especially Tutthill.
“I’m really happy for Bradey,” Barnett said. “He was the only junior (now senior) last year to play basketball in that little six-game season that we had. For him, I feel really good because he put in a lot of work, and he’s played two really good games lately. And then his buddies are the other seniors, and they are doing it without having a junior year. I think it’s great for our younger guys to know that we can play. We want to feel this again.”
Bret Harte won’t have to wait long to return to action. The Bullfrogs will next take on No. 4 Mariposa, who beat No. 13 Ben Holt College Prep 67-40 Friday night. The Grizzlies finished the season 20-5 and went 11-1 in the Southern League. The quarterfinal game will be played Monday in Mariposa. Mariposa is 9-1 at home, while the Bullfrogs are 6-5 on the road at a non-neutral site.
The winner of No. 4 Mariposa vs. No. 5 Bret Harte will take on the winner of No. 1 Denair vs. No. 9 Golden Sierra with a trip to the D5 section championship game on the line.