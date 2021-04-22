Clutch hitting and two-out magic leads to Calaveras victory

SONORA—Moments after the final out was made, the Hank Williams Jr. song, “A Country Boy Can Survive,” played over the speakers at Sonora High School’s Bev Barron Field. It was a fitting song title, as the Calaveras High School baseball team was able to survive a late-inning surge from the Wildcats for the win.
Calaveras saw its eight-run lead dwindle to three after six innings, but managed to add four more runs in the top of the seventh and left Tuolumne County with a 14-7 win Wednesday night in Sonora.
Calaveras was able to use some two-out magic for many of its runs. Of the 14 runs scored against the Wildcats, nine came with two outs.
“I thought we had a good approach at the plate all night,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said. “We were hitting the ball well and even some of our outs were loud. Offensively, throughout the whole lineup, everybody contributed and played well.”
Even though Calaveras scored nine runs with two outs, the first two runs of the game came with only one away. Junior catcher Woody Gardina smacked a double that drove in Dean Habbestad and senior Karson Cook in the top of the second. Sonora cut into Calaveras’ lead in the bottom of the frame, but the visiting team still led 2-1.
In the top of the third, Calaveras exploded for five runs and all came with two outs. Calaveras started the inning with a single from starting pitcher Andy Rios and a walk from sophomore Gus Toffinelli. But two consecutive strikeouts put the possibility of any runs scoring in jeopardy. But RBI singles from Ryan Tafoya, Gardina, Clayton Moore, and an RBI double from Chris Maddock, pushed Calaveras’ lead to 7-1.
After being given a six-run cushion, Rios wanted to have a quick inning on the hill and he got out of the frame facing just three hitters, the last of which was retired on a strikeout. Rios also pitched a scoreless fourth inning to keep the Wildcats with only one run.
“I have to pick my teammates up, put a zero on the board and repeat that,” Rios said. “I was feeling great on the mound. I had control of my fastball and was trying to work on my curve ball.”
In the top of the fifth, Calaveras got some more two-out thunder. Rios smacked a two-out double down the right field line and then was brought home with a single to center by Toffinelli. Cook drove in the second run of the inning with a solid single to plate Rios.
Sonora (1-1 Mother Lode League) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth, but Calaveras responded with a run of its own in the top of the sixth with a two-out RBI double from junior Aiden Look.
Leading 10-2, Calaveras seemingly had the game in the bag. But the Wildcats took advantage of a couple of Calaveras errors and sprinkled in some timely hitting to score four runs before an out was recorded. Rios was replaced by Cook after going five-plus innings.
“I wasn’t hitting the strike zone consistently,” Rios said about the sixth inning. “There were a couple of bloops and then a double; I was just unlucky.”
Cook inherited a first-and-third situation with no outs. He got out of the inning with allowing just one more run to score, but the momentum had gone to Sonora’s side of the diamond, as Calaveras’ lead was cut to 10-7.
“I think we got woken up there,” DeLappe said. “We fell asleep in the middle there once we got that big lead and they woke us back up. We came back out there with a little purpose.”
Calaveras got some breathing room in the top of the seventh by adding four runs to its total. In the final inning, Tafoya, Maddock, Moore and Rios all collected RBIs. Cook closed the game in the bottom of the frame, but had to pitch out of trouble after walking a batter and hitting two Wildcats to load the bases.
“My team gave me a sizable lead, so I wasn’t too worried about hitting those kids,” Cook said. “I figured I’d just get the next guy.”
Maddock went 4 for 5 with three runs, two RBIs and two doubles; Gardenia had three hits, one double, drove in three and scored once; Moore had three RBIs and stole two bags; Cook scored twice and drove in one; Tafoya went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; and Rios had one double, scored twice and knocked in two.
On the mound, Rios went five-plus innings, giving up five hits, seven runs, while walking three and striking out three. Cook pitched the final two innings and recorded three strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
“Right now, our confidence is high,” Cook said. “We have been hitting the ball hard and we just need to keep doing it, even against good pitching.”
Calaveras (2-0 Mother Lode League) will host Amador at 4 p.m., Friday in San Andreas.
Junior Varsity
Calaveras’ JV team beat Sonora 10-8. Scott Beadles picked up the save.
Calaveras 16, Summerville 2
Nearly 13 months after the Calaveras High School baseball team had to put up its bats and bases for good, a return to the diamond was a welcomed sight. And in its first game of the 2021 season, Calaveras took advantage of wild Summerville pitching and knocked off the Bears 16-2 April 16 in Tuolumne.
“It was a good win to start out the season,” Calaveras head coach Tom DeLappe said.
In the 14-run win, Calaveras’ hitters stayed disciplined at the plate and drew 14 walks. Junior Chris Maddock and senior Clayton Moore each walked three times, while Jameson Harvey, Aiden Lock and Dean Habbestad all collected two free passes.
Calaveras scored three times in the top of the first and then followed that with three more runs in the second and third, with five runs in the fourth and two final runs in the fifth.
Andy Rios had a strong day at the plate, as he went 4 for 4 with a triple that cleared the bases in the fourth. Rios scored three runs and drove in six. Lock recorded three hits, scored four times and had two RBIs. Maddock scored three times and senior Karson Cook smacked a double in the route.
Habbestad collected the victory for Calaveras, as the junior pitched four innings, giving up four hits, two runs, while striking out four and walking one. Rios threw one inning in relief, allowing just one hit and striking out one.
Calaveras was supposed to begin its season April 14 against the Argonaut Mustangs in San Andreas. But because of COVID-19 issues for Argonaut, the game had to be postponed until April 26.
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team held on to beat the Summerville Bears 11-9 April 16 in Tuolumne. Pitcher Tyler Paddock allowed two runs over five innings. Scott Beadles supplied the power at the plate, as he collected a double and triple in the win.