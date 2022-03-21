Calaveras tennis prepares for 2022 season with a new head coach and nothing but road matches

Bob Newman knows he isn’t the most qualified person to be the Calaveras High School tennis coach. He knows there are many people who are more knowledgeable and have years of tennis experience.
But the one thing that Newman has in his favor is the willingness to coach. Heading into the 2022 tennis season, Calaveras was without a coach. When Newman heard that there was a possibility that the season was in jeopardy, he knew he couldn’t just sit back and let things go from bad to worse.
After missing the majority of the 2020 season to COVID-19 and only having a couple of scrimmages in 2021, Newman knew how important it was to give the Calaveras tennis players the opportunity to play and to get back into the swing of things. So, Newman, along with his wife, Tina, have taken over the Calaveras tennis program and are both happy with the decision to do so.
“I talked to (Calaveras athletic director) Mike Koepp and we both were under the opinion that the kids needed to be out here,” Newman said. “I don’t have any tennis experience. I use a lot of YouTube and a lot of family and friends who have played tennis as who I go to. But the kids want to be out here and that’s the reason why my wife and I stepped up and that’s the reason why the kids are out here. We have so many kids who want to play.”
In only a few weeks of being the head of the program, Newman has discovered the good, the bad, and the ugly of Calaveras tennis. The good is that there are plenty of players who have been itching to get back out on the court. And there are a number of first-year players who are eager to give tennis a try. The bad is that because of the conditions of Calaveras’ home courts, every match will be played on the road. And the ugly are the home courts, which resemble a prison recreation yard, more so than tennis courts.
There was a chance for the tennis courts to be fixed as a part of the Measure H bond that was on the November 2020 ballot. However, Measure H only got 50.97% of the votes and not the required 55% needed. And because of that, the courts are still in no shape to be able to host home matches.
“Yeah, it’s disappointing that we don’t get to have any home matches,” Newman said. “I’m hoping that in the next couple of years maybe we can do something about these courts and get them up to par. But that’s something that we don’t have to worry about this year. I think the kids just want to play. The veterans want to get on the court and do what they did two years ago, and the youngsters want to start and learn how to play tennis.”
While Calaveras won’t get to play at home, it still gets to practice on campus. And it’s at practice where Newman has seen first-hand the strengths of his top players and the growth of his novice newbies.
“We have seven or eight veterans who have played the last few years who are juniors and seniors, and they are helping us get along with our drills,” Newman said. “We have a lot of freshman and sophomore players who are first-year players who have just picked up a racket. So, it’s down to basics.”
The 2022 season is going to be a learning experience for everyone involved. The top Calaveras players are going to learn how to be competitive against the best in the Mother Lode League. The younger players are going to learn the basics of the game and how to improve as the season moves along. And Newman is going to learn how to be a tennis coach and what works, and what doesn’t.
“Firstly, I just hope to have fun,” Newman said. “Then, I hope to build the basics, especially for the novices. And hopefully the veterans can compete in the league and move on further. Right now, we’ve got some novice girls who I can’t wait for two years from now with how good they’ll be.”