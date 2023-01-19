I'm still learning how to make a pregnant wife happy

Yes, the lovely Mrs. Dossi is pregnant. As you can imagine, we are both overwhelmed with joy and excitement and cannot wait for our son to arrive at the end of May.

We are still trying to come up with a name for him, but until that time, we have decided to call him Little Smokey. Needless to say, Smokey has been someone who we have prayed about for years and are thrilled to bring into our home and to let him live with us rent free for the first six months of his life.

