I'm still learning how to make a pregnant wife happy

Yes, the lovely Mrs. Dossi is pregnant. As you can imagine, we are both overwhelmed with joy and excitement and cannot wait for our son to arrive at the end of May.
We are still trying to come up with a name for him, but until that time, we have decided to call him Little Smokey. Needless to say, Smokey has been someone who we have prayed about for years and are thrilled to bring into our home and to let him live with us rent free for the first six months of his life.
I have learned a lot about pregnancy through this experience, and I’d like to share some of the knowledge that I have obtained. Now, for all the fathers out there who may be reading this, I bet many of you will get to a point of my story and say something like, “Rookie mistake,” or, “Yeah, never say or do that again.” And to those men who have yet to go through this magical journey, don’t worry, you too will make the same mistakes that I have made.
The first thing that I learned is to never be the first one to suggest that she is showing. If the question of “Do I look pregnant?” gets thrown your way, the safe and best answer is to just toss the reversal card back at her and reply, “Do you think you look pregnant?”
The lovely Mrs. Dossi is currently 21 weeks pregnant, and she still isn’t showing the way that I imagined a woman over halfway to the finish line would show. Sure, she’s got a little bit of a belly, but she also looks like she maybe had a big dinner and is currently digesting a small quail. And yet daily she asks, “Do I look like I’m pregnant?” If I say, “No,” she gets sad. If I say, “Oh, yeah, you’re huge,” she gets mad. Sometimes the best answer is no answer at all.
And then there’s morning sickness. Holy smokes, that is intense. I remember seeing in movies or on TV shows when women have morning sickness and I thought it was just a little upset tummy here and there. Nope. I’m watching the lovely Mrs. Dossi slouched over the toilet, throwing up like she’s a recovering junkie in rehab. I swear, one day a boot came out of her mouth!
Perhaps the moment that should have hurt my feelings more than it did was when I gave her a kiss goodbye and she immediately began to throw up in her mouth. I’m going to chalk that one up to the morning sickness and not her general disdain for me.
It also doesn’t help that now she’s got the nose of a bloodhound. She can smell what someone is cooking three houses down the street. And if she feels that a neighbor has too much garlic in a pasta, she’ll just start throwing up.
And while we are on the topic of food, she recently had her first pregnancy craving. We were in bed around 3 a.m., and she rolled over, looked at me and said, “You know what sounds really good right now?” to which I replied, “I don’t know, sleep?” The answer to her question was evidently spaghetti.
Well, we had no noodles in the house, nor did we have any sauce. So, with no noodles and no sauce, there would be no spaghetti. I saw her phone light up, and she was looking to see what Wal-Marts in the Modesto area were open 24 hours so that I could go on a spaghetti run for her. I let her know that while I may return with the necessary items, there’s also a chance that I could get shot in the process and that I wanted her to really think about if spaghetti was that important to her. Fortunately for me, she fell asleep before she made a decision.
And gentlemen, did you know that sometimes, on a very rare occasion, a pregnant woman might, at times—not overly often but it can happen—kind of have some extreme mood swings? I know, it was a surprise to me, too.
I came home from work recently to find my wife sitting on the couch in tears just sobbing away. My first thought was that something happened to Little Smokey. My heart stopped beating. I looked at her with tears falling from her eyes, and I said, “What’s wrong? What happened?” Well, this emotional distress was brought upon because she had just started watching the final episode of “Gilmore Girls,” and she was sad that there wouldn’t be any more episodes for her to enjoy.
I’ve also learned that no matter what she does, says or thinks, she constantly has a get out of jail free card that has no expiration date and can be used as many times as she’d like. And that card is, “I’m growing a life inside of me.” As a man, there is nothing that I can say to trump that.
She’s also using Smokey as a way to manipulate me into doing what she wants me to do for her. It’s not her that would like a glass of water, it’s Smokey. It’s not her who wants the heater turned on because it’s a bit cold in the house, it’s Smokey. It’s not her who wants me to shave my beard because I’m starting to look homeless, it’s Smokey. And if I protest, the “I’m growing a life inside of me” card gets played and sure enough, I’m getting the water, turning on the heater and trimming my beard.
And honestly, this has been one of the best experiences of my life. Every day we are one day closer to meeting Smokey, and I’m trying my best to cherish every moment of this pregnancy. After two miscarriages and the years of not knowing if we’d ever be in this situation, every day is a blessing, and every day the lovely Mrs. Dossi continues to impress me with her sacrifice and dedication to being a mother.
And sure, I may still sit in the hot tub with a cigar and a Guinness while eating a cold cut sandwich just because I can and she cannot, but hey, it’s not like I’m growing a life inside of me. I’ve gotta take my wins when I can.