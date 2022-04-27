Bret Harte tennis beats Calaveras for a second time

In the second and final meeting in the 2022 tennis season between Bret Harte and Calaveras, the Bullfrogs again got the better of their county rivals. Bret Harte picked up its second Mother Lode League victory of the season by knocking off Calaveras 5-2 Wednesday afternoon in Angels Camp.
With one more match remaining before team play is completed, Wednesday’s win was exactly what Bret Harte head coach Mike Stange was hoping for heading into the final match of the season Thursday at home against Summerville.
“It’s really nice, especially after spring break and getting back into the swing of things,” Stange said about picking up the second win of the season. “Today was good preparation for tomorrow’s match against Summerville, which will probably be our biggest match of the year. It’s against the team that we match up with the closest. It will be a difficult match to play because they have very good top players. Today was a good tune up to get confidence going into tomorrow.”
As for Calaveras, the San Andreas squad is still searching for that elusive first victory of the season and only has one more opportunity to get into the win column. First-year head coach Bob Newman knew that it would be difficult to beat the Bullfrogs, as a number of his key players were not in action. Because of that, Newman had to get creative with his lineup.
“The biggest issue is that we are putting some doubles players with partners that they haven’t played with in a while and they are trying to get used to playing with each other,” Newman said. “Or, they got moved up from doubles to singles, so they are learning how to play singles by themselves. Yeah, it can be tough playing with a skeleton crew and putting a team together.”
The Bullfrogs were also without a couple of players, most noticeably the No. 1 girls’ doubles team of Olivia Burke and Meredith Grotto. The duo of Burke and Grotto have picked up a number of victories over the season, but with their absence, Stange promoted Caroline Krpan and Janessa Dolan to the No. 1 girls’ doubles team.
Krpan and Dolan didn’t disappoint, as they beat Calaveras’ Perrin Horn and Kendal Ewing 6-2, 6-2.
“Janessa (Dolan) is a first-year player, but she’s a senior and I didn’t know where she would fit in at the beginning of the year, but she has solidly placed herself right in the No. 2 doubles lineup,” Stange said. “Her serve has also become a weapon. When you have a weapon, especially with a serve, you get a lot of free points. So today, I saw Janessa being almost dominant with her serve. And Caroline (Krpan) is just solid and has experience and she has contributed that experience to the team.”
The Bullfrogs picked up a victory in the No. 1 boys’ singles match between Bennett Livanos and Calaveras’ Conner Cooper. In the longest match of the day, Livanos held on to beat Cooper 4-6, 6-3 (10-8). Even though Cooper was unable to capture the victory, Newman was impressed by his performance.
“He was really executing today and it was just a well-fought match that was very even,” Newman said. “He came up just short today.”
Calaveras’ Tanner Wright didn’t come up short against Bret Harte’s Bradley Ransom in the No. 2 boys’ match. Wright beat Ransom 6-4, 6-1.
“We’ve worked on some things over the past couple of weeks with the veteran players and Tanner has started to make better decisions with his shot selection,” Newman said. “I was really happy with how he played today.”
In the No. 1 girls’ match, Bret Harte senior Isabella Kuntzweiler beat Calaveras’ Laighanna Lemos 6-3, 6-0. And in the No. 2 girls’ match, sophomore Bullfrog Jamee Zahniser beat Calaveras’ Katie Amestoy 6-1, 6-1.
Bret Harte was unable to field a boys’ doubles team, so Calaveras’ Dustin Warren and Brendon Newman won via forfeit. Neither squad fielded a No. 2 boys’ doubles team. And in the No. 2 girls’ doubles match, Bret Harte’s freshman duo of Melanie Barraza and Madison Onstad beat Calaveras’ Colette McDermed and Alayna DiGovanni 6-0, 6-1.
While Calaveras has thus far gone winless in 2022, Newman has seen constant improvement from his squad, and he is grateful for the hard work his team has put forth.
“I’ve learned a tremendous amount from these kids,” Newman said. “I’m to the point now where I wouldn’t mind starting the season next week because of the things that I’ve learned from them, how hard they’ve played and the fun that they’ve had. We even had a practice in the rain and they said that was the best practice they’ve ever had. So, my goal was confidence and fun and they’ve played with both.”
Calaveras will wrap up its team season on Thursday on the road against Amador. Bret Harte will host the Summerville Bears at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in Angels Camp and Stange hopes the momentum from Wednesday’s win will carry over into the final match of the year.
“I was pleased with what I saw today,” Stange said. “But what I will say is hats off to Calaveras. I think they played much better than the last time we played. The matches were very close, especially in the boys’ No. 1 match. I give them a lot of credit in becoming more consistent and better. They were good competition today and really made us work harder to get the win.”