Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Muriel Strange

Muriel Strange played volleyball and basketball during her senior year at Calaveras. On the volleyball court, Strange finished the season with 58 kills, 45 blocks and one ace. In two years, she totaled 125 kills, 113 blocks and one ace in 160 sets played.
On the basketball court, Strange finished her final year at Calaveras with 4.9 rebounds per game with 3.1 points and 0.3 blocks. In two years, Strange finished with 135 total points, 224 rebounds, 50 steals, 22 assists and 14 blocks.
Strange is also a Calaveras valedictorian, graduating with a 4.10 GPA. She was part of the Health Occupation Students of America program and worked part-time at the hospital in San Andreas. She was also a member of the marching and concert band and received the National School Marching Band Student award this year. Strange also received the Character Award in both volleyball and basketball.
“Muriel is the epitome of what a character is,” Calaveras volleyball coach Mike Koepp said. “She’s a quality individual, a great teammate, a worker, and is someone who isn’t going to be a pain in the butt when it comes to disciplinary issues. She wants to work, even if she’s hurt a little bit. And you also don’t have to worry about her in the classroom. All those things add up to being what you want to see in an athlete in your program.”