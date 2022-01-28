Bullfrogs are unable to pick up a victory on senior night

The Bret Harte High School girls’ soccer team played their final home game of the season, and the outcome wasn’t what they hoped for. After jumping ahead 1-0 over the Summerville Bears with a goal in the first half, the Bullfrogs were unable to hold the lead.
On senior night, Bret Harte lost to Summerville 2-1 Thursday evening at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
“It was a beautiful and emotional senior night with the stands packed,” Bret Harte head coach Jessica Bowman said. “We appeared to be the stronger team tonight and had a great percentage of possession of the ball. Unfortunately, a lot of our shots didn’t register, which was a huge disappointment, especially for our seniors in their final home game.”
The Bullfrogs got their only goal of the night from freshman Sophia Keirns, who was in the right spot to rebound a shot in front of the Summerville goal and all she had to do was tap it in to give the Bullfrogs a 1-0 lead.
Summerville tied the game right before halftime and at the midway point, the contest was tied 1-1. But giving up a goal wasn’t the biggest concern Bowman had at halftime. An injury to her goalie left her searching for a replacement for a very difficult position.
“That was quite a blow to the team going into the second half of the game, as we played without a trained backup keeper,” Bowman said.
Summerville scored once more in the second half and the Bullfrogs were unable to counter with a goal of their own and took the tough 2-1 loss.
Even with the loss to Summerville and an 8-1 loss to the Sonora Wildcats on Tuesday—in which Bret Harte’s only goal was scored by senior Kara Schulz—the Bullfrogs still have a chance at making the playoffs as the No. 3 team in the Mother Lode League.
If Bret Harte beats Calaveras on Feb. 1 and then beats Summerville in a game that has yet to be rescheduled, and the Bears lose to Sonora on Feb. 1, then Bret Harte would finish with 13 points and Summerville would only have 11. Bret Harte (2-5-1 MLL) will take on Calaveras at 5:45 p.m., Feb. 1 in San Andreas. The makeup game with Summerville, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 6, would be played in Tuolumne.
“I’m proud of the girls for keeping their heads up despite the loss tonight,” Bowman said. “We are extremely determined to beat them when we face them next time.”