With three key players unable to participate, Calaveras falls to Argonaut 3-2

Tuesday could have been a really big day for the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team. Earlier in the afternoon, Calaveras found out it was given a win and three points in the standings with Sonora forfeiting due to playing an ineligible player when the two teams met.
The unexpected victory made Tuesday’s clash with Argonaut even more intriguing, as Calaveras had a chance to gain six points in the standings all in one day. However, Calaveras was unable to come away with a victory and fell to the Mustangs 3-2 at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
Calaveras head coach Rob Leetham knew that picking up a win over Argonaut was going to be difficult before the game was even played. Calaveras played without three of its starters, which impacted the game in a big way.
“Without a doubt, this has been a season of adversity,” Leetham said. “Tonight, was no exception, with missing three key starters, which included our goalkeeper. Still, these guys amaze me. No matter what the score, they never quit. I’m extremely proud of them for that."
Even without three key players, Calaveras led 1-0 at halftime. Calaveras’ first-half goal came from Carter Mabanag on a free kick. Calaveras saw its slim lead disappear as Argonaut scored three unanswered goals to go ahead 3-1. Calaveras scored late in the game when Josh Goodwin blasted a shot into the back of the Argonaut net with an assist from Daniel Acevedo.
Calaveras (2-4-1 MLL) will host Amador at 5:45 p.m., Thursday in San Andreas.