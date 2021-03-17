Calaveras Football back, if only for four games

In only his second year as head coach of the Calaveras High School football team, Doug Clark has had to deliver several tough messages.
One of the more difficult things he has had to tell his players was that their 2019 postseason run would end early. After beating Western Sierra 56-13 in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs, Clark learned that a player entered the game who was not cleared to play. Because of that, Calaveras had to forfeit its upcoming playoff game against Ripon Christian.
Clark stood before his players on a cold November afternoon and told them that their season was over. Since then, he’s had to tell his players multiple times that the 2020 and 2021 season would be delayed. And with each disappointing message, the hope of playing football became dimmer and dimmer.
Then, finally, Clark was able to deliver good news to his team. At the end of February, football was given the green light to be played and Clark and his squad could, at long last, get back to work.
“It’s closure,” Calaveras senior Jake Black said. “I think that’s what a lot of our seniors needed. It’s about coming out here one last time. Most of these kids will never play football again, so it’s good to be out there, even if it’s just four games.”
After having to forfeit the 2019 playoff game against Ripon Christian, Clark began thinking about the next season. He dreamt about playing five tough preseason games and then trying to claim a second straight Mother Lode League championship. After that, he wanted to try and capture the first football section title in the history of the school and then advance to the state playoffs.
Instead, his team is getting four games. There will be no league champion. There will be no section title. There will be no state playoffs. But for this one season, Clark doesn’t care.
“The whole philosophy of our coaching staff is: get our players out on the field to play a game,” Clark said. “It doesn’t mean that it’s going to be pretty and, right now, I don’t think that’s the point. I’m not saying the score doesn’t matter because every coach and every team wants to win, but at this point, it’s bigger than that. It’s getting out here with your buddies and getting back to some sort of normalcy.”
Offense
Scoring points in 2019 wasn’t a problem for Calaveras. Averaging nearly 28 points per game was a large reason why Calaveras won eight games. Much like every year, Calaveras lost some firepower to graduation. However, a strong group of returning players has a solid chance of finding the end zone.
QUARTERBACK – Hearing that a Byrd is Calaveras’ quarterback should be nothing new. Junior Travis Byrd is the third Byrd to be under center since 2014. Travis is following in the footsteps of older brothers Dylan (2014-15) and Kyle (2016-17). After a knee injury sidelined Byrd as a freshman, he started at quarterback on the JV level in 2019 and, according to Clark, has made huge strides as a signal caller.
“All three Byrd kids all have their own individual strengths, but he’s very dedicated to football and he wants to be successful,” Clark said.
Byrd and his receivers have been playing catch since the end of the 2019 season, which includes all of 2020 and early 2021. Black is Calaveras’ leading returning receiver, and he has confidence in Byrd as a quarterback.
“Byrd throws a really good ball, and our connection is there,” Black said. “We’ve been playing football together for years and I think he’s going to be dangerous this year in the passing game.”
RUNNING BACKS – Perhaps the strength of Calaveras’ offense is the three-headed rushing attack of senior Clayton Moore, junior Jake Hopper and sophomore Braeden Orlandi. In his junior year, Moore led Calaveras with 1,280 yards and 15 touchdowns and Hopper found the end zone nine times and totaled 532 yards. Orlandi only has two varsity carries, but one went for a 98-yard touchdown.
RECEIVERS – There’s not much that helps out a first-year varsity quarterback more than reliable receivers and that’s something that Byrd has. In 2019, Black led the way with six scores. Other targets for Byrd will be senior Phoenix Nguyen, first-year senior player Connor Arnold, junior Lee’Que Rice and junior Dominic Boitano, who could also see some time at tight end. The other tight end possibility is Weston Ranch transfer KJ Gonzales.
OFFENSIVE LINE – There’s no question that Clark is worried about his offensive line. He has reliable players, but also will have to play some guys with very little varsity experience. Senior Donivan Giangregorio, Caden Villegas, Konnor Ford, Garrette Randolph, Noah Cardenas and freshman Ethan Porath are all expected to see time in the trenches.
“You are going to be as good as your line,” Clark said. “That’s always a big question mark. And this year with the shortened season and the question of whether or not we are going to play, some kids went out and got jobs. Our line is short in numbers and that’s going to be question mark No. 1.”
Defense
Being a former defensive coordinator, Clark keeps a close eye on his defensive squad. And even though they haven’t had much time together as a unit, Clark feels confident that his defense will be able to hold its own.
“I feel that our defense has the ability to be pretty darn tough,” Clark said. “Again, with a short beginning of the season and then going right into a game, that’s going to be a test that I’m looking forward to seeing. But I think that our defense has the opportunity to be very solid.”
DEFENSIVE LINE/ LINEBACKERS – In the spring of 2020, Clark figured he had the best two linebackers in the league with Giangregorio and Blain Mossa. Unfortunately, he’s only got Giangregorio suited up. A boating accident has kept Mossa unable to return to football and, although difficult to replace, Hopper will be put in his spot. As for Giangregorio, Clark has no worries with his star player on the field.
“Giangregorio is solid and the league knows that,” Clark said. “You don’t worry about him. Not only is he football smart, but he’s an honor student. He understands the game and he could play all 11 positions.”
The defensive line will consist of Villegas, Cardenas, Gonzales, Randolph and Ford.
DEFENSIVE BACKS – Calaveras will have plenty of speed in the secondary. Boitano, Arnold, Black, Ty Ferrante, Nguyen, Moore and Orlandi will not only defend the pass, but come up to stop the run.
Expectations
In a perfect world, Calaveras wouldn’t have six freshmen and three sophomores on its roster of only 26. The team would then go 4-0 and have nothing but excitement heading into the fall 2021 season. But with the reality of things potentially changing every day, there’s no guarantee that four games will even be played. That’s why Giangregorio is glad to get a second chance at a final shot at football.
“Every time we came out here, we were like, ‘Alright, we get to play some football,’ and every time it would get canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions,” Giangregorio said. “It was unfortunate every time. I was really looking forward to playing my senior year, so when that chance became available, I was really excited. It’s one last chance for us seniors to play. We thought the year was going to be taken away from us. We are thankful to just have a season.”
Calaveras will play all four of its games on the road and the first will be Thursday against Amador in Sutter Creek. Then it’s at Summerville (March 26), at Argonaut (April 2), and then at Sonora (April 9).
It doesn’t matter to Clark that the football season begins the evening after St. Patrick’s Day, rather than the last week of August. He’s still as nervous and as ready to go as he’s ever been.
“There’s zero difference,” Clark said. “Nerves are going crazy; the sleep is a lot less and the stress level is very high. We want to go out and we want to win. But, again, the mindset has to be about getting the kids an opportunity to get back and to be kids again and be on the field again. Winning is going to be nice but being back out on that field is a great thing.”