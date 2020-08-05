CIF assistant commissioner talks about future of high school athletics

On Monday afternoon, Calaveras Enterprise sports editor Guy Dossi spoke about the changes made to the high school sports calendar with Will DeBoard, who is the assistant commissioner of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section. On July 20, the CIF made the decision to delay the start of the 2020-21 sports season to December and combine three traditional seasons into two.
Guy Dossi: A few weeks have gone by since the decision to start sports in December was made, so what kind of feedback have you guys at the section office received?
Will DeBoard: We rarely hear feedback from people when they say, “Nice job.” It’s kind of just the nature of the beast. We knew this was going to be a decision that was going to make somebody unhappy. We’ve heard more from school officials than we’ve heard from parents. We were hearing quite a bit from parents before the announcement was made, and once the announcement was made, really our calls from high school athlete parents has dwindled away to almost nothing. It appears as though they’re either not unhappy with the decision that was made, or they are trying to figure out how to make it work.
As far as schools go, to nobody’s surprise, we heard from schools who share athletes. These are smaller schools that have multi-sport athletes. This calendar is not conducive to playing three sports. I think unless you shrink each season to a very small amount of weeks, I think it was going to be very difficult to have three separate seasons from January to June. And let’s be honest, there’s no guarantee we are going to be starting in January anyway.
GD: Golf is a sport that seems to be able to be played safely and with social distancing, but that’s a sport that will have the boys and girls play at the same time. What issues do you see with that?
WD: There is a golf course availability issue and obviously shared coaches. It seems that we are getting more calls from the golf folks and we are looking into making some adjustment to the calendar there. It’s tough to say exactly what those adjustments are going to be, but generally speaking, we are looking into expanding the golf calendar to allow people more time to get their events in. It’s just going to be really tough to have boys’ and girls’ golf be one season going on at the same time. It’s tough for golf course availability.
GD: Was it easier to make the decision to move the start of the sports season to January with the majority of the schools forced to do distance learning?
WD: It was July 13 when the state of California said schools in counties on the watch list, of which is more than half the counties in the state, kids can’t go back to school. I think in some ways, I don’t know if that made the CIF’s decision easier, but it certainly put into concrete what the decision was going to be, and that was that we were going to have to wait and hopefully, we’ll be rolling in January.
Originally in the Sac-Joaquin Section, we were looking into the idea of having fall sports happening in October. This California order really kind of stopped us in our tracks. I’m not saying we were definitely going to go that way, but we were heavily looking into it. That would have meant no state playoffs and we would have had different calendars, just like the Northern Section is doing right now. But that just became unrealistic for us. We have 15 counties within the Sac-Joaquin Section boundaries and I think 12 or 13 of them are on the watch list.
GD: I imagine there are a number of California student-athletes who will move out of the state to try and get a full season of whatever their sport may be. Do you think that will be something that will happen?
WD: I think it’s a distinct possibility that will happen. We are probably more certain there are other states in the country who are going to play high school sports than we are. If you are a senior and you take off and make that decision, that’s their choice to make. There’s no guarantee that other states are going to be playing year-round either. If you’re a senior and you go to another state and you play in a game and things get shut down and you come back, you are not going to be able to play this year. That’s going to be a problem for that kid as well. But we’ve definitely heard of seniors transferring out of state. I think going out of state to play sports is a lot more problematic for underclassmen than it is for seniors. You only get one last year of high school and if you feel that California isn’t going to have anything going on and you want to try your luck elsewhere, that’s your choice to make.
GD: Hypothetically speaking, should there be issues with sports beginning in December, has there been any discussion about another modified schedule, or will things go back to normal and try to do a full spring season when February rolls around?
WD: This is going to be far more solidified when we get closer to that time. I could see us taking the season-one sports and trimming them. I think the second step would be cutting them. Our No. 1 priority is to get spring sports in. Our spring sports kids have already had a lost season and if we are able to get just one season in, we want it to be spring sports.
GD: If it does come down to having to pick what sports could be played in a short amount of time, would popularity or revenue from the sport be a deciding factor? Let’s face it; football brings in a lot of money to help support other programs. Would 2021 be a year of trying to get the most popular sports played and then starting over again in the fall?
WD: We haven’t gotten to that bridge. I think there will definitely be some talk about that. When it became pretty obvious that we were going to have to adjust the entire CIF calendar and things weren’t going to start as normal, we started getting calls from schools and the No. 1 comment I got – again this is not a scientific poll – but it was they wanted to have a full football season and they needed it to support the other sports. And in that sense, we work for the schools. Our member schools are our bosses. I think considering football and wrestling are going to be the two last sports that are going to be allowed back into the fold, I think whatever happens with football, that decision will be made for us, rather than us saying to go play football.
GD: Should there be no sports played this school year, what kind of impact do you think that could have on the future of high school athletics? Is that something that could result in school’s getting rid of athletics?
WD: You may want to talk to AD’s or principals at some of your schools, because they could probably give you more specifics. But, I can tell you that sports, generally speaking, aren’t the majority and are barely the minority of a school budget. In that sense, as far as a financial standpoint, I think schools are going to do OK. Obviously, it’s nice to have five home football games and that helps all of your other sports as well. If we don’t have sports for a year, I don’t foresee schools just giving up on sports. Sports are clearly important to high school kids and are important to high school parents and they are a big part of a school’s community. A school without sports would be a difficult proposition and I think school people would say that just as much as myself, a high school sports administrator.
GD: Going back to March, when it was decided that there’d be a two-week stoppage of games, did you ever think we’d be sitting here in August and talking about hopefully getting athletics up and running again in December or January?
WD: Certainly not back then. The CIF waited up until 24 hours before state basketball championship games were played before they canceled them. We were doing spring sports and even after those state games were canceled, some schools were doing spring sports up until that next week. Honestly, the feeling then was that we’d be out for two weeks, and then it became a month, and then it became six weeks, and then we only had a month left of the spring season. I think when we hit summer, at least in my county (Stanislaus), the cases weren’t going down and they were beginning to increase a lot, and it became pretty obvious that fall sports were in trouble, as far as starting on time. It just seems as though things are getting exponentially worse, which isn’t good.
We have four months until basically our sports calendar is supposed to start. Any time before this, I would have thought that four months would be plenty of time. Now, we’re not so sure. This CIF calendar is definitely a calendar of hope. You don’t want to just say, “Nope, we are not going to have sports.” You want to give everybody the hope of having sports. I don’t think there’s anybody across the state who doesn’t want to have sports. When someone from the CIF or the state of California says, “Nope, we aren’t having practice this week,” and people get angry with them, we need to remember that the enemy here is the virus and sometimes I think that gets lost a little bit. Hopefully, things do start improving.