Bullfrogs come up just short against Linden

DELHI – For such a young Bret Harte High School boys’ basketball team, every game is truly a learning experience.
Heading into Thursday night’s opening game of the Delhi Winter Classic, the Bullfrogs were 0-2. Bret Harte already suffered a 48-40 loss to Escalon and a 73-55 loss to Hughson early in the preseason. After each one of those games, the Bullfrog players learned something new about themselves.
Bret Harte was again unable to walk off the floor victorious, this time with a 62-55 loss to the Linden Lions. And again, Bret Harte learned something new. With all the learning, Bret Harte’s head coach Brian Barnett knows that while his team may be inexperienced, the wins aren’t coming because of a lack of effort.
“The positive is that we play hard,” Barnett said following Bret Harte’s seven-point loss to Linden Thursday night. “Whether we are playing the right kind of hard or being in the right position. I think we only had eight guys deep, because we had two guys that were sick. The guys that did play, they worked their butts off. Now, we need to turn around and do it again tomorrow night.”
Bret Harte is quickly learning that if the ball isn’t protected, the wins will not come. The Bullfrogs turned the ball over 29 times against Linden and only collected five steals.
“We are young,” Barnett said. “We are trying to figure out the situations and how much faster it is on the varsity level. We need to learn that JV passes, JV pivots and JV fundamentals don’t work anymore.”
Bret Harte trailed Linden 11-4 midway through the first quarter, but ended the period on an 11-2 run. The Bullfrogs scored eight straight points with baskets from junior Karol Okulski and junior Kaden Palmer. Following a Linden basket, Bret Harte junior Kaden Ding drained a shot from half court at the buzzer to put the Bullfrogs ahead 15-14 heading into the second quarter.
Linden began the second period with five unanswered points, but junior Kieran Rymple and sophomore Erik Trent scored back-to-back baskets to tie the game at 19-19 with 5:50 to play. The Lions got hot and went on an 11-2 run and led 31-21 with a minute to play in the half. Bret Harte senior Tanner Gerhart sunk a jumper and Ding made two free throws to close the first half, still with Linden leading 31-25.
In the locker room, Barnett talked to his players about making better decisions when it came to what passes to make and what passes not to make.
“We have to understand that passes need to be crisp,” Barnett said. “At halftime, I told my guys, ‘If he’s open, make the pass. If you think he’s open, he’s not, and pass it to another guy.’”
The Bullfrogs began the second half by getting baskets from Palmer and junior Luka Miro, which tied the game at 31-31. Bret Harte only scored one more field goal the rest of the quarter, which came from a jumper from the elbow by Ding. Heading into the final period, Bret Harte trailed Linden 40-35.
After each team only scored nine points in the third quarter, putting the ball through the basket wasn’t an issue in the final eight minutes. Linden scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, while Bret Harte was right there with 21.
Linden strung a number of shots together and extended its lead to 61-48 with 1:26 to play. Trent made a basket, followed by a layup and a 3-point basket from Miro to cut the deficit to 61-55 with 27 seconds remaining on the clock. Linden added a point from the free throw line and was able to hold on for the 62-55 win.
Miro led Bret Harte in scoring with 17 points; Palmer scored 10; Ding had eight; Okulski scored seven; while Rymple, Trent and Gerhart each scored four points in the loss.
“We played hard; shots just didn’t fall,” Barnett said.
Bret Harte (0-3) will continue playing in the Delhi Winter Classic Friday against Stone Ridge Christian.