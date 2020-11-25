From broken bones to contracting COVID-19, 2020 best year ever

It’s that time of year when everyone gives thanks and says what they are grateful for. I understand how finding things to be grateful for during 2020 might be much easier said than done. Let’s face it, I would be willing to bet that I’m not alone in saying that this year has been one I’d much rather forget than ever try to duplicate.
Now, a little sneak peek into my personality: I’m not an optimistic person. I’m always waiting for the other shoe to drop, or for the sweet to turn sour at any given moment. I’m not a Debbie Downer, but I’d rather be prepared for the worst than to be caught off guard.
With that being said, perhaps I should try and look at 2020 through rose-colored glasses and thus the bad won’t seem as bad. Heck, if I spin things enough, I’m sure that I could walk away from this column thinking that this has been the best and most memorable year of my life. Let’s give it a try.
I should have known early on that 2020 was going to be a bad year and I should have realized that with about 10 minutes to go in the Super Bowl. Yes, the 49ers were leading the Kansas City Chiefs and were close to capturing their sixth championship. However, a blatant holding call on Nick Bosa was not called on a crucial 3rd-and-long and that led to the Chiefs making a comeback and winning the game.
Instead of being mad that my favorite football team lost the biggest game of the year, I can look at it like I’m a Cleveland, Buffalo, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Arizona, Chicago, Detroit, Tennessee, Houston, Jacksonville, Cincinnati, or Jets fan and relish in the fact that winning championships isn’t for everybody. I had heartbreak for one night. Those fans have been heartbroken for years and years. I guess I don’t have it so bad.
And then in March, we were told to shut down for two weeks to flatten the curve. I haven’t covered a live sporting event since and I won’t cover one for the remainder of 2020. Instead of being upset that I’m not doing the main thing that being a sports reporter calls me to do, I’d like to be grateful for the opportunities that I have since been given. Before, I was covering games, doing interviews, taking pictures, writing between 10 and 15 stories a week, and my whole life was centered around sports. Now, I’m able to try new things and develop new hobbies, like knitting, scrapbooking, and reading a book from front to back – in that order. Of course, I haven’t done any of those things, but the option is there and that’s the main thing.
In May I broke my left arm while sitting in a chair. Yes, my gracefulness knows no bounds. To some, having their arm in a 90-degree cast and then experiencing shooting pain for six weeks after the accident would be quite a bummer. Yet I looked at it as a way to be more creative with my everyday routines. Do you know how difficult it is to button your jeans with one hand? That just made getting dressed even more exhilarating. And not being able to roll over while sleeping made me focus more on getting to a Zen-like state before bed. Now, putting on my jeans and sleeping has never been more enjoyable, and I owe it all to my broken arm.
And then there was getting COVID19. Sure, getting a virus that has the entire world on edge might not be ideal, but remember, I’m now a positive person. It was apparent that any summer vacation was off the table, as traveling was not in the cards. Well, because I had COVID-19, the county health officials forced me to take a mandatory two-week vacation in my own home. For two weeks, I couldn’t go anywhere or do anything. All I could do was relax and unwind. Who needs a tropical beach when you’ve got a couch, reruns of “Who’s the Boss,” and nothing else to keep you from slipping slowly into madness? Yes, my staycation was a delight.
After that, Californians were told we had to wear masks pretty much any time we left our house. OK, wearing a mask when it’s 100 degrees isn’t ideal, but I absolutely found some positives. Fact: With a mask covering most of my face, my looks improved by 83%. With a mask on, the lovely Mrs. Dossi now finds me moderately attractive.
To many, social distancing is tough. Being around friends and family is what makes life special. I also thought I’d have a hard time social distancing, until I realized that I had social distancing practiced on me for much of my youth and early adulthood seemingly by every female I ever met. Having strangers avoid me isn’t anything new. No, I just pretend that they are all the girls I went to high school with and it’s prom season, and the word on the street is ol’ Guy Dossi doesn’t want to go stag this year. But the joke is on all of you: I enjoyed eating nachos alone in my basement on prom night and I still enjoy it today.
And why shouldn’t 2020 include the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series? As a Giants’ fan, I guess I was spoiled watching my team win titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014. I can watch highlights of those games on DVDs anytime I please. To enjoy highlights of the last time the Dodgers won the series – which was when Ronald Regan was still president – you have to pull out your VCR and to play that old relic VHS. If every 32 years the Dodgers get to have a seat at the big kids’ table, that’s fine with me. And just like every Dodger fan talks about the asterisk next to Barry Bonds’ home run record, the same will be said about the 2020 championship. Congratulations winning a title in front of nobody, during a year that only had what, 25 games?
And for the cherry on top of the wonderful year that is 2020, I haven’t been able to play live music with my traveling blues band. Sure, not having that extra income is a bit of a hit and the thrill and adrenaline from playing in front of a live crowd has been taken away, but it’s not all a sad song. Hey, because I’m not playing loud music, I haven’t damaged my hearing any more than it already is. And because I’m not making extra money, I’m not able to purchase more guitars, so my army of stringed instruments has stayed stagnant at 16. However, now I don’t have to argue with the lovely Mrs. Dossi about adding to my collection and where we are going to sleep if we have to get rid of our bed in order to house them all. It’s a win-win for all.
Everybody’s list of grievances towards 2020 is different. And while every day seems like “Groundhog Day,” I have to try to stay positive that things will improve, and life will return to normal. And anytime I’m down, I think of a beautiful quote by the philosopher, Homer. Yes, Homer Simpson. And I’ll just change the word “day” with “year.”
His son, Bart, looks at him and says, “Dad, this has been the worst year of my life.” To which Homer responds like any compassionate father would, “It’s the worst year of your life so far.”
Happy Thanksgiving everyone!