Lady Bullfrogs now have most wins in a season since 2014

On the first day of practice after the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team got beat by Calaveras 59-23, first-year head coach Billy Reid pointed out the mistakes that were made during the loss. However, the coach didn’t want to talk about mistakes made by his players. He spoke about the mistakes he made as a coach.
The open dialog between coach and players helped put the tough loss to Calaveras in the rearview mirror and all the focus was shifted to the Amador Buffaloes. In the final game of the first half of Mother Lode League play, the Bullfrogs bounced back and picked up a 63-24 home victory over Amador Tuesday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
“I told the girls that I made some mistakes and I think they really appreciated a coach telling them that he made mistakes instead of pointing a finger at each player,” Reid said.
The win over Amador also gave the Bullfrogs more victories (13) than any Bret Harte team has had since the 2014 Mother Lode League championship squad. In the 2017-18 season under former head coach Mitch Hodson, the Bullfrogs went 12-15 and 5-7 in Mother Lode League play. After the win over Amador, Bret Harte improved to 13-6 and 3-2 in the league standings with five games left to play in the regular season.
“It is a great accomplishment for our team, our fans and the Bret Harte program,” Reid said. “I’m very proud of my team and they deserve it.”
The Bullfrogs put Amador away early in the night and led 17-0 at the end of the opening eight minutes. Sophomore Chase Silva scored six points in the first quarter, followed by four from senior Ally Stoy, three from junior CJ DesBouillons and two from Sophie Bouma and junior Aariah Fox. Amador scored three points in the second quarter, but it was nothing compared to the 20 points Bret Harte scored. Stoy led the charge with four points, DesBouillons added three points and Jaycee Davey, Fox, Silva, Bouma, Makenna Tutthill and Brayley Blodgett all scored two points in the quarter. Bret Harte led 37-3 at halftime.
Amador scored 11 points in the third quarter and Bret Harte scored nine. In the final quarter, the Bullfrogs scored 17 points and DesBouillons was responsible for 11 of them, which included draining three shots from downtown.
“Everybody played well tonight, and it was a good rebound game from our loss to Calaveras,” Reid said. “We were very focused, and everyone played hard and that’s what we have to keep doing.”
DesBouillons had her best game of the season, as she scored 17 points and made five 3-point baskets; Stoy scored 11 points; Silva and Fox each scored eight points; Tutthill and Bouma both scored six points; senior Jadyn DeCosta scored three points; while Davey and Blodgett each finished the night with two points apiece.
Bret Harte will have a big challenge coming up when it hosts Argonaut (17-4, 3-1 MLL) Friday night at 6 p.m. at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.