Difficult season comes to an end for Calaveras football

TUOLUMNE – There was nothing for Jake Hopper to gain with the ball in his hands as the clock struck zero.
Trailing by 24 to the Summerville Bears, the Calaveras High School senior got one last carry and did all he could to fight for as many yards as possible, even while being swarmed by black jerseys. Hopper kept his feet moving and battled for every inch he could, because he knew that when his momentum was stopped, his Calaveras football career was over.
Hopper didn’t reach the end zone on the last play of the game. Calaveras lost to Summerville 30-6. The 2021 season is over. And yet Hopper and the rest of his Calaveras teammates battled until the final whistle was blown.
And as that final whistle sounded, like Cinderella’s carriage turning back into a pumpkin at midnight, Hopper was no longer a Calaveras football player. With a light drizzle of rain falling on Summerville’s Thorsted Field, Hopper walked to his fellow teammates and embraced one final time on the gridiron. And through it all, Hopper knew he could hold his head high and he’ll always remember that his final carry in a Calaveras uniform was executed with all he could give.
“I just wanted to give it everything I’ve got with a heart of a lion,” Hopper said. “It didn’t matter what the score was.”
Friday’s road loss to Summerville stings the Calaveras players and coaches on a number of different levels. The loss officially wiped away any playoff aspirations, which means Calaveras will not be in the postseason for the first time since 2014. The loss was also the first time Calaveras had been defeated by Summerville since 2009. And it also puts an end to the careers of the senior players who only got to play 12 games of varsity football in two years.
Between playing only four games in the spring of 2021 and eight games in the fall of 2021, the Calaveras seniors got to be varsity football players for only eight months and didn’t get to experience a winning season or even a homecoming game.
“Seeing them right now is why I’m so emotional,” Calaveras junior running back Braeden Orlandi said. “They are my best friends and I’ve never been closer with football teammates. I love every single one of these seniors and I feel for them. If I was in their shoes, I’d be crying too.”
For head coach Doug Clark, the end of the season is always difficult and saying goodbye to his 2021 group was especially challenging.
“It stings,” Clark said. “I’m 100% out here for these boys. These boys are my boys. I’m a father of three daughters who play volleyball and softball and I coach football. These are my sons and anything negative that happens to them hurts. Every loss hurts and every season that ends hurts. Some of these boys I’ve coached for four years. It’s obviously been a tough two years on the field, but I think each one of these guys are men and champions in my book.”
The clash with Summerville didn’t start well from the beginning. Three plays into the game, senior quarterback Travis Byrd was intercepted and Summerville turned the pick into an offensive score. On Calaveras’ second drive, the offense got into Summerville territory, but turned the ball over on downs at the Bear 25. Summerville then went 75 yards to take a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.
“It doesn’t matter if you are up or down, you have to continue to fight and we did that,” Orlandi said. “It doesn't matter if we were down 14-0 or up 14-0, we played our butts off every single snap.”
Early in the second quarter, Calaveras fumbled the ball away to Summerville, who responded with a 34-yard field goal to go ahead 17-0. On the Calaveras fumble, Byrd injured his right arm and while he continued to play, he was unable to throw the ball. All he could do for the rest of the night was hand the ball off, which completely altered the offensive plays that were called.
“It definitely sucks,” Byrd said about not being able to help his team offensively following the injury. “I feel like we had a good game plan to throw the ball on them. I knew that passes would be open all game and we couldn’t do it and that’s why we lost.”
When asked how the Byrd injury impacted the offense, Clark said, “Obviously, the injury hindered the game plan significantly. You can look and see what we’ve done the last two weeks with it and had some success. We were just coming into the best part of our passing game in a long time at Calaveras and not to have that really hurt.”
Even with Byrd’s injured wing, Calaveras put together its best drive of the night and found the end zone on a 6-yard run from Orlandi late in the second quarter. With a missed PAT, Calaveras trailed Summerville 17-6.
Calaveras’ defense forced a Summerville punt to begin the third quarter, but turned the ball over on downs on its own 40. The Bears took advantage of the short field and scored with 6:16 to play in the quarter and pushed their lead to 24-6. Summerville scored its final touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.
“They put up a good fight and they were really physical and aggressive and that’s all you can ask for,” Hopper said about Summerville.
Orlandi finished the night with 160 yards on 24 carries and had one score; Hopper had 49 yards on 14 attempts; and senior Dominic Boitano had 20 yards on four carries. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 226 yards, but could only total 11 yards through the air, which came before the Byrd injury.
Friday’s loss may be the final football game for many Calaveras senior players, but it won’t be the last for Orlandi. The junior will be one of the key returners in 2022 and he doesn’t plan on waiting around to begin training for next season.
“We have to start in the weight room next week,” he said. “We have to be ready. Hopefully everyone stays in the weight room and I’m looking forward to next year already.”
As for Clark, he began thinking about 2022 only a few seconds after Hopper’s final carry.
“How long ago did the game end? Twelve minutes ago? My mind is already going towards next year,” Clark said.