Bocce tournament sees fierce competition; event raises funds for local organizations

Forty bocce ball teams took part in a fundraiser for the Murphys Business Association and the Native Sons May 1 in Murphys. When the nine-hour day was finished, an estimated $3,084 was collected. The tournament was sponsored by the Bocce Buddies, a local group which plays a weekly game every Monday night.
With the tournament beginning at 10 a.m., a group of 10 teams had to qualify to even be a part of the event. One of those wild card teams, which was made up of Scott Kennedy, from North Carolina, and Todd Eisling, from Sacramento, made it all the way to the semifinals.
Also advancing to the semifinals was the father-son duo of Anthony and Frank Puccio. Arnold’s Don Fry and Forest Meadows’ Tom Farrish beat the Murphys team of Yvonne and Jim Heryford to qualify for the semifinals.
In the finals, Murphys’ Carole Roscelli and Angels Camp’s Greg Smith beat the Angels Camp team of Leanna and Jerry Stellman to capture the championship.
“This was excellent community support for Murphys,” Bocce Buddies commissioner Jan Schulz said. “We had 17 Bret Harte graduate players come to support their hometown. We had some high-level players and folks who rolled their first bocce ball. We are proud to have helped the Murphys Business Association and the Native Sons.”